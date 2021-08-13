Brimstone announces lineup for Paragon

HUNTSVILLE — For the first time in two years, Brimstone Recreation will host a major event next month, and the entertainment lineup has been announced.

Brimstone on Thursday announced the lineup for Paragon, which will be held Sept. 16-18 at the Brimstone event area on River Road outside Huntsville.

LoCash, the country music duo of Chris Lucas and Preston Brust, will headline the event. Formerly known as the LoCash Cowboys, the duo is still relatively unknown in country music, despite being active for more than 16 years and charting several singles.

- Advertisement -

Lucas and Brust may be best known for writing Keith Urban’s No. 1 single, “You Gonna Fly.” They also wrote Tim McGraw’s “Truck Yeah.”

As singers, Locash took a pair of singles to the Top 10 on the country charts in 2015-2016, including “I Love This Life” and “I Know Somebody.” Other songs by the duo include “One Big Country Song,” which topped out at No. 8 on the charts in 2019, and “Ring on Every Finger.”

The duo’s latest album, Brothers, was released in March 2019 on the Wheelhouse record label.

LoCash was nominated for Vocal Duo of the Year at the 2017 CMA Awards, and for New Vocal Duo of the Year at the ACM Awards that same year.

Joining LoCash at Paragon will be Tyler Booth, Styles Haury and Faren Rachels.

Booth is a country singer-songwriter from Campton, Ky. who released a pair of singles for Sony Nashville in 2019. He joined Brantley Gilbert on Gilbert’s “Kick It In The Ship” cruise in 2019.

Styles Haury is a little-known country singer-songwriter who has opened for some big-time artists, including Dwight Yoakam, Jake Owen, Brett Eldridge, Chris Janson and Uncle Kracker.

Rachels is another up-and-coming country artist who has opened for Luke Combs, Willie Nelson, Chase Rice and Montgomery Gentry.

Tickets for Paragon are available at brimstonebands.com.

This year’s Paragon event is Brimstone’s first major event since the 2019 Paragon event. Last year’s White Knuckle Event and Paragon were canceled due to Covid-19, as was this year’s White Knuckle Event.