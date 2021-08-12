Obituary: Wilma Stephens, 79

Wima Jean Stephens, of Oneida, departed this life on Monday, Aug. 9, 2021 at Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital in Somerset, Ky. She was 79.

Life: Born in Oneida on March 1, 1942, Wilma was the daughter of the late Herman Barnes and Alphene Sexton Hall.

Preceded in death: In addition to her parents, Wilma was preceded in death by sons Gary Chambers and Scotty Stephens, grandson Jeremy Chambers, daughter-in-law Donna Chambers, sister-in-law Sue Barnes, and brother-in-law Eamer “Junior” Sexton.

Survivors: Wilma is survived by,

• Her children, Patricia Newport and husband Tim, Tommy Chambers and wife Sue, Ricky Chambers and wife Misty, Michelle Stephens and husband Anthony, Christie Strunk, and Rojetta Bowling and fiance Adam Dawson;

• Sisters, Glennis Reagan, Barb Sexton, Pam Jeffers and husband Rob, and Jayetta Hall Sexton;

• Brothers, Dean Barnes and wife Marsha, Denzil Barnes and wife Patsy, and Tony Barnes;

• 14 grandchildren, Dustin, Skylar, Justin, Jared, Tiffany, Zachery Dylan, Ashley, Alley, Sarah, Briana, Trista, MaKayla and Lexi;

• 17 great-grandchildren, Austin, Bentley, Carmen, Brantley, Rallee, Zaelynn, Aiden, Ryker, Gracie, Lennox, Blakelyn, Kamreigh, Bowen, Hensley, Ruger, Liam and Rhemi;

• And best friend, Faye King.

Services: Friends may visit with the Stephens family from 6 p.m. until time of the funeral service at 8 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021 at Four Oaks Funeral Home in Oneida, with Bro. David Chambers and Bro. Dean Barnes officiating. The Pioneer Baptist Church choir will sing. Graveside service will be held on Friday, Aug. 13 at 10 a.m. at the Sexton Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Skylar Chambers, Jarico Stephens, Dustin Newport, Austin Newport, Zachary Chambers, Justin Stephens, Jared Stephens and Gavin Trammell. Honorary pallbearer will be Dodge Duncan.

Arrangements by Four Oaks Funeral Home of Oneida.