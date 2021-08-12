Home Obituaries Obituary: Wayne Bunch, 53
Updated:

Obituary: Wayne Bunch, 53

By Independent Herald

Wayne Bunch, of Robbins, departed this life on Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021 at Park West Medical Center in Knoxville. He was 53.

Life: Born in Covington, Ky. on May 25, 1968, Wayne was the son of the late Harvey Bunch and Penelope Faulkner Bunch. He was a member of First Baptist Church of Robbins.

Preceded in death: In addition to his parents, Wayne was preceded in death by his grandparents, Bud and Disie Weaver, and Flora Moore, and by special cousin Boby Curnutt.

Survivors: Wayne is survived by,
• The mother of his children, Tammy Pemberton;
• Son, Hunter Bunch and wife Brittany;
• Daughter, Heather Brewster and wife Chevan;
• Grandchildren, Levi Bunch and Ryder Bunch;
• Brothers, Troy Bunch and wife Katherine, Curtis Bunch and wife Christina, and Brian Bunch and wife Carla;
• Several nieces and nephews;
• And many other relatives and special friends to miss him and mourn his passing.

Services: Friends may visit with the Bunch family on Thursday, Aug. 12 from 6 p.m. until time of the funeral service at 8 p.m. in the chapel of Four Oaks Funeral Home in Huntsville, with Bro. James Taylor officiating. Kayla Chambers will sing. Graveside service will be conducted on Friday, Aug. 13 at 11 a.m. at Baptist Memorial Cemetery in Robbins. Pallbearers will be Curtis Bunch, Troy Bunch, Brian Bunch, Hunter Bunch, Chevan Brewster and Dennis Allen Crabtree.

Arrangements by Four Oaks Funeral Home of Huntsville.

Independent Herald
