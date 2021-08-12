Home Obituaries Obituary: Sam Gibson, 82
- Advertisement -
Obituaries
Updated:

Obituary: Sam Gibson, 82

By Independent Herald

Sam Joseph Gibson departed this life on Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021 at Methodist Medical Center in Oak Ridge, Tenn. He was 82.

Life: Born Jan. 4, 1939 in the Elk Valley community to the late Rev. R.L. Gibson and Rose Roberts Gibson, Sam was a member of the Stanfill Baptist Church and a U.S. veteran.

Preceded in death: In addition to his parents, Sam was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Helen Goad Gibson, and by his sister, Liza Roberts.

Survivors: Sam is survived by,
• Son, Michael Gibson and wife Jewell of Duff, Tenn.;
• Three grandchildren, Kendrick Gibson, and Michael and Coy Lindsey;
• Three great-grandchildren, Abby, Maddie and “Lil’” Coy;
• Brother-in-law, John Roberts of Norris, Tenn.;
• And several nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Services: Friends may visit with the Gibson family on Monday, Aug. 16, 2021 from 5 p.m. until time of the funeral service at 7 p.m. in the chapel of Four Oaks Funeral Home in Huntsville, with Bro. James Adkins officiating. Music will be provided by family and friends. Graveside services will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021 at 11 a.m. at the Warren Cemetery in the Elk Valley community. Pallbearers will be Kendrick Gibson, Michael Lindsey, Coy Lindsey, Phillip Goad, Paul Goad and Bill Austin.

Arrangements by Four Oaks Funeral Home of Huntsville.

- Advertisement -
Independent Herald
Contact the Independent Herald at newsroom@ihoneida.com. Follow us on Twitter, @indherald.

Join our mailing list

We will not sell or spam your email address.

Stay Connected

10,239FansLike
1,280FollowersFollow
1,692FollowersFollow

The Latest

Local News

Census: Scott County’s population shrank slightly between 2010 and 2020

Independent Herald - 0
Scott County’s population has declined slightly over the past decade, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. The bureau on Thursday released a redistricting data summary...
Read more
Local News

Tennessee’s hospitals are filling up at a faster rate than during last fall’s covid surge

Independent Herald - 0
Tennessee’s current covid hospitalizations have topped 2,000, according to data reported by the TN Dept. of Health on Thursday. The number of people hospitalized with...
Read more
Local News

Scott County teachers who are quarantined can teach remotely

Independent Herald - 0
HUNTSVILLE — Teachers in the Scott County School System who are unable to physically be at school due to a covid diagnosis or quarantine,...
Read more
Local News

Brimstone announces lineup for Paragon

Independent Herald - 0
HUNTSVILLE — For the first time in two years, Brimstone Recreation will host a major event next month, and the entertainment lineup has been...
Read more

Related Stories

Obituaries

Obituary: Wayne Bunch, 53

Independent Herald - 0
Wayne Bunch, of Robbins, departed this life on Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021 at Park West Medical Center in Knoxville. He was 53. Life: Born in...
Read more
Obituaries

Obituary: Wilma Stephens, 79

Independent Herald - 0
Wima Jean Stephens, of Oneida, departed this life on Monday, Aug. 9, 2021 at Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital in Somerset, Ky. She was 79. Life:...
Read more
Obituaries

Obituary: James Foster, 61

Independent Herald - 0
James Curtis Foster departed this life on Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021 at UT Medical Center in Knoxville. He was 61. Life: Born Jan. 31, 1960...
Read more
Obituaries

Obituary: MC Gore, 86

Independent Herald - 0
Marion Carlton “M.C.” Gore departed this life on Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021 at the Oneida Nursing & Rehab Center. He was 86. Life: Marion was...
Read more
Obituaries

Obituary: Coty Brown, 27

Independent Herald - 0
Coty Ryan Brown, of Robbins, passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021. He was 27. Life: Born in Oak Ridge, Tenn. on Dec. 15, 1993,...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Founded in America's 200th year, in the spirit of '76, the Independent Herald is the award-winning voice of Scott County, Tenn. and Big South Fork Country — the heart of the Cumberlands!

Editor Picks

Census: Scott County’s population shrank slightly between 2010 and 2020

Local News Independent Herald - 0
Scott County’s population has declined slightly over the past decade, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. The bureau on Thursday released a redistricting data summary...
Read more

Middle Tennessee man dies in Big South Fork rock climbing accident

Big South Fork Independent Herald - 0
BANDY CREEK — The National Park Service on Monday afternoon identified the Middle Tennessee man who died in a rock climbing accident near Twin...
Read more

Helping inmates, former inmates get back to work

Features Independent Herald - 0
Applying for a job can be a hassle.  Thanks to federal Homeland Security guidelines, anyone who is applying for a job has to have two...
Read more

Latest News

Census: Scott County’s population shrank slightly between 2010 and 2020

Local News Independent Herald - 0
Scott County’s population has declined slightly over the past decade, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. The bureau on Thursday released a redistricting data summary...
Read more

Tennessee’s hospitals are filling up at a faster rate than during last fall’s covid surge

Local News Independent Herald - 0
Tennessee’s current covid hospitalizations have topped 2,000, according to data reported by the TN Dept. of Health on Thursday. The number of people hospitalized with...
Read more

Scott County teachers who are quarantined can teach remotely

Local News Independent Herald - 0
HUNTSVILLE — Teachers in the Scott County School System who are unable to physically be at school due to a covid diagnosis or quarantine,...
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Stay in the know by signing up for our newsletter.

We will never sell or spam your email address.

© Independent Herald/Liberty Press Inc. | Oneida, TN