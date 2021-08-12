Obituary: Sam Gibson, 82

Sam Joseph Gibson departed this life on Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021 at Methodist Medical Center in Oak Ridge, Tenn. He was 82.

Life: Born Jan. 4, 1939 in the Elk Valley community to the late Rev. R.L. Gibson and Rose Roberts Gibson, Sam was a member of the Stanfill Baptist Church and a U.S. veteran.

Preceded in death: In addition to his parents, Sam was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Helen Goad Gibson, and by his sister, Liza Roberts.

Survivors: Sam is survived by,

• Son, Michael Gibson and wife Jewell of Duff, Tenn.;

• Three grandchildren, Kendrick Gibson, and Michael and Coy Lindsey;

• Three great-grandchildren, Abby, Maddie and “Lil’” Coy;

• Brother-in-law, John Roberts of Norris, Tenn.;

• And several nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Services: Friends may visit with the Gibson family on Monday, Aug. 16, 2021 from 5 p.m. until time of the funeral service at 7 p.m. in the chapel of Four Oaks Funeral Home in Huntsville, with Bro. James Adkins officiating. Music will be provided by family and friends. Graveside services will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021 at 11 a.m. at the Warren Cemetery in the Elk Valley community. Pallbearers will be Kendrick Gibson, Michael Lindsey, Coy Lindsey, Phillip Goad, Paul Goad and Bill Austin.

Arrangements by Four Oaks Funeral Home of Huntsville.