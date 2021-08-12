Obituary: MC Gore, 86

Marion Carlton “M.C.” Gore departed this life on Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021 at the Oneida Nursing & Rehab Center. He was 86.

Life: Marion was the son of the late Marion Carson Gore and Carley Blevins Gore. He attended the Helenwood Baptist Church in Oneida. He was a devout Christian and loved his Lord and Savior. He retired from the U.S. Marine Corps after 20 years. He retired from the U.S. Postal Service after 20 years, as well.

Preceded in death: In addition to his parents, Marion was preceded in death by his wife, Claudia Gore, and his brother, Harold Gore.

Survivors: Marion is survived by,

• Brother, David M. Gore of Atlanta, Ga.;

• Sister, Judy Mueller of Indianapolis, Ind.;

• Five nieces and two nephews;

• Sisters-in-law, Maxie Overton of Robbins, Maudia Ellis of Florence, Ky., Zelma Tate of Huntsville, Margie Williams of Dayton, Oh. and Bonnie Lawson of Robbins.

Services: Friends may visit with the Gore family on Tuesday, Aug. 17 from 11 a.m. until time of the funeral service at 12 p.m. at Helenwood Baptist Church with Bro. David Barnhouse officiating. Committal service will follow at Lone Mountain Cemetery in Robbins. Pallbearers will be family and friends.

Arrangements by West-Murley Funeral Home.