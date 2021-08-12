Home Obituaries Obituary: MC Gore, 86
- Advertisement -
Obituaries
Updated:

Obituary: MC Gore, 86

By Independent Herald

Marion Carlton “M.C.” Gore departed this life on Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021 at the Oneida Nursing & Rehab Center. He was 86.

Life: Marion was the son of the late Marion Carson Gore and Carley Blevins Gore. He attended the Helenwood Baptist Church in Oneida. He was a devout Christian and loved his Lord and Savior. He retired from the U.S. Marine Corps after 20 years. He retired from the U.S. Postal Service after 20 years, as well.

Preceded in death: In addition to his parents, Marion was preceded in death by his wife, Claudia Gore, and his brother, Harold Gore.

Survivors: Marion is survived by,
• Brother, David M. Gore of Atlanta, Ga.;
• Sister, Judy Mueller of Indianapolis, Ind.;
• Five nieces and two nephews;
• Sisters-in-law, Maxie Overton of Robbins, Maudia Ellis of Florence, Ky., Zelma Tate of Huntsville, Margie Williams of Dayton, Oh. and Bonnie Lawson of Robbins.

Services: Friends may visit with the Gore family on Tuesday, Aug. 17 from 11 a.m. until time of the funeral service at 12 p.m. at Helenwood Baptist Church with Bro. David Barnhouse officiating. Committal service will follow at Lone Mountain Cemetery in Robbins. Pallbearers will be family and friends.

Arrangements by West-Murley Funeral Home.

- Advertisement -
Independent Herald
Contact the Independent Herald at newsroom@ihoneida.com. Follow us on Twitter, @indherald.

Join our mailing list

We will not sell or spam your email address.

Stay Connected

10,239FansLike
1,280FollowersFollow
1,692FollowersFollow

The Latest

Local News

Census: Scott County’s population shrank slightly between 2010 and 2020

Independent Herald - 0
Scott County’s population has declined slightly over the past decade, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. The bureau on Thursday released a redistricting data summary...
Read more
Local News

Tennessee’s hospitals are filling up at a faster rate than during last fall’s covid surge

Independent Herald - 0
Tennessee’s current covid hospitalizations have topped 2,000, according to data reported by the TN Dept. of Health on Thursday. The number of people hospitalized with...
Read more
Local News

Scott County teachers who are quarantined can teach remotely

Independent Herald - 0
HUNTSVILLE — Teachers in the Scott County School System who are unable to physically be at school due to a covid diagnosis or quarantine,...
Read more
Local News

Brimstone announces lineup for Paragon

Independent Herald - 0
HUNTSVILLE — For the first time in two years, Brimstone Recreation will host a major event next month, and the entertainment lineup has been...
Read more

Related Stories

Obituaries

Obituary: Sam Gibson, 82

Independent Herald - 0
Sam Joseph Gibson departed this life on Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021 at Methodist Medical Center in Oak Ridge, Tenn. He was 82. Life: Born Jan....
Read more
Obituaries

Obituary: Wayne Bunch, 53

Independent Herald - 0
Wayne Bunch, of Robbins, departed this life on Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021 at Park West Medical Center in Knoxville. He was 53. Life: Born in...
Read more
Obituaries

Obituary: Wilma Stephens, 79

Independent Herald - 0
Wima Jean Stephens, of Oneida, departed this life on Monday, Aug. 9, 2021 at Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital in Somerset, Ky. She was 79. Life:...
Read more
Obituaries

Obituary: James Foster, 61

Independent Herald - 0
James Curtis Foster departed this life on Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021 at UT Medical Center in Knoxville. He was 61. Life: Born Jan. 31, 1960...
Read more
Obituaries

Obituary: Coty Brown, 27

Independent Herald - 0
Coty Ryan Brown, of Robbins, passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021. He was 27. Life: Born in Oak Ridge, Tenn. on Dec. 15, 1993,...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Founded in America's 200th year, in the spirit of '76, the Independent Herald is the award-winning voice of Scott County, Tenn. and Big South Fork Country — the heart of the Cumberlands!

Editor Picks

Obituary: Sam Gibson, 82

Obituaries Independent Herald - 0
Sam Joseph Gibson departed this life on Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021 at Methodist Medical Center in Oak Ridge, Tenn. He was 82. Life: Born Jan....
Read more

Obituary: Coty Brown, 27

Obituaries Independent Herald - 0
Coty Ryan Brown, of Robbins, passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021. He was 27. Life: Born in Oak Ridge, Tenn. on Dec. 15, 1993,...
Read more

Scott County teachers who are quarantined can teach remotely

Local News Independent Herald - 0
HUNTSVILLE — Teachers in the Scott County School System who are unable to physically be at school due to a covid diagnosis or quarantine,...
Read more

Latest News

Census: Scott County’s population shrank slightly between 2010 and 2020

Local News Independent Herald - 0
Scott County’s population has declined slightly over the past decade, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. The bureau on Thursday released a redistricting data summary...
Read more

Tennessee’s hospitals are filling up at a faster rate than during last fall’s covid surge

Local News Independent Herald - 0
Tennessee’s current covid hospitalizations have topped 2,000, according to data reported by the TN Dept. of Health on Thursday. The number of people hospitalized with...
Read more

Scott County teachers who are quarantined can teach remotely

Local News Independent Herald - 0
HUNTSVILLE — Teachers in the Scott County School System who are unable to physically be at school due to a covid diagnosis or quarantine,...
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Stay in the know by signing up for our newsletter.

We will never sell or spam your email address.

© Independent Herald/Liberty Press Inc. | Oneida, TN