Obituary: James Foster, 61

James Curtis Foster departed this life on Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021 at UT Medical Center in Knoxville. He was 61.

Life: Born Jan. 31, 1960 in Oneida, James was the son of the late Scott Foster and Hazel King Foster.

Preceded in death: In addition to his parents, James was preceded in death by Richard E. Foster, and grandparents Richard and Hattie Foster and Robert and Lula King.

Survivors: James is survived by,

• His sons, James Curtis Foster and Jerry Foster;

• Brother, Paul Foster and wife Joyce of Knoxville, and DeWitt Foster of Oneida;

• Uncle, Sam Foster and wife Brenda;

• Aunt, Jean Throne;

• Special friend, Maranda Lowe;

• And many other relatives and friends.

Services: A graveside service will be held Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021 at the Foster Cemetery in the Tunnel Hill community at 2 p.m. with Bro. Tony Lowe officiating. Pallbearers will be Dustin Foster, Jason Foster, Shaw Foster, Robin Carroll, Paul Foster, Shawn McDonald, DeWitt Foster and Taylor Foster.

Arrangements by Four Oaks Funeral Home of Huntsville.