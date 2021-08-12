Home Obituaries Obituary: Coty Brown, 27
Obituaries
Updated:

Obituary: Coty Brown, 27

By Independent Herald

Coty Ryan Brown, of Robbins, passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021. He was 27.

Life: Born in Oak Ridge, Tenn. on Dec. 15, 1993, Coty was the son of Travis and Charlotte Brown. He was a loving son, brother, friend, and wonderful and loving father to his son. He accepted Jesus Christ as his Savior many years ago and shone a beautiful light to everyone around him.

Preceded in death: Coty was preceded in death by his loving father, Travis Brown; by grandparents, Nora and Rastus Bowling; and by his aunt, Ronda Phillips.

Survivors: Coty is survived by,
• His son, Blayze Ryan Brown;
• His loving mother, Charlotte Brown and fiance Terry Chambers;
• Sisters, Sarah Brown and son Aidan, and Alexandrea Slaven and husband Tim and daughter Amelia;
• Uncles, Phillip Russelburg and wife Carla, and Kevin Bowling and wife Pamela;
• Aunt, Sharon Byrd and husband Dale;
• And many loved cousins, relatives and friends.

Services: Friends may visit with the Brown family on Friday, Aug. 13, 2021 from 12 p.m. until time of the funeral service at 1 p.m. in the chapel of West-Murley Funeral Home with Bro. Jeff Chaney and Bro. Steve Gadd officiating. Music will be provided by the Singing Hambys. Committal service will follow in the Black Creek Crossroads Cemetery in Robbins. Pallbearers will be Bryce Phillips, Justin Byrd, Jeff Bowling, Tim Slaven, Kevin Bowling and Phillip Russelburg.

Arrangements by West-Murley Funeral Home.

Independent Herald
Founded in America's 200th year, in the spirit of '76, the Independent Herald is the award-winning voice of Scott County, Tenn. and Big South Fork Country — the heart of the Cumberlands!

