Updated:

State agriculture commissioner to visit Scott County Fair

By Independent Herald

TN Dept. of Agriculture Commissioner Charlie Hatcher will visit the Scott County Fair on Saturday.

Hatcher will visit as a guest of State Sen. Ken Yager, R-Kingston, to tour the Farmers Market and Livestock Exhibition.

Yager and Hatcher will arrive at the Stanley Street fairgrounds at 11 a.m.

Saturday is Family Day at the fair, and also the final day of the fair. Students and seniors will be admitted free from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., and there will be one-price armbands available for $12.

The gates will close at 3 p.m. and the fair will reopen at 6 p.m. for its final night. Admission will be $4 for adults, $1 for children, and ages five and under will be admitted free during the evening session. One-price armbands for the evening will be $18.

The Miss Scott County Fairest of the Fair pageant will be at 7 p.m. Saturday evening.

Independent Herald
Contact the Independent Herald at newsroom@ihoneida.com. Follow us on Twitter, @indherald.
