Updated:

Sister power! Montgomery girls claim another Fairest title

By Independent Herald

Alexis Montgomery (right) is pictured with her younger sister, Railey Montgomery, after being crowned Miss Pre-Teen Fairest of the Fair at the Scott County Fair on Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021. Railey was crowned Little Miss Fairest of the Fair on Monday, Aug. 9 | LeEtta Boyatt/IH

It has been a big week at the fair so far for the Montgomery family.

One night after her sister won Little Miss Fairest of the Fair, Alexis Montgomery was crowned Miss Pre-Teen Fairest of the Fair by a different panel of judges at the Scott County Fair on Tuesday.

The daughters of Michael and Amy Montgomery of Huntsville, Alexis and her sister, Railey, captured the titles on consecutive nights. 

Nine-year-old Railey, who is a third grade student at Huntsville Elementary School, was crowned Little Miss from a field of 15 contestants on Monday. Eleven-year-old Alexis, a sixth grade student at Huntsville Middle School, was crowned Miss Pre-Teen from a field of 13 contestants on Tuesday.

Both girls were sponsored by The Barn at Magnolia Acres.

Alexis Montgomery (center) was crowned Miss Pre-Teen Fairest of the Fair at the Scott County Fair on Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021. Brylee Rector (right) was named first runner-up, while Autumn Bowling was second runner-up | LeEtta Boyatt/IH

Named first runner-up at Tuesday’s Miss Pre-Teen pageant was Brylee Alexis Rector, the 12-year-old daughter of Tristin and Seth Rector of Huntsville. A seventh grade student at Oneida Middle School, Brylee was sponsored by Gotta Dance Studio.

Second runner-up went to Autumn Rayne Bowling, the 12-year-old daughter of Tony and Marlana Bowling of Huntsville. She is a seventh grade student at Fairview School and was sponsored by Sister & Sister Nutrition.

The panel of judges trimmed the 13-contestant field to seven finalists before making their final selections.

Finishing in the Top 7 at the Miss Pre-Teen Fairest of the Fair pageant at the Scott County Fair on Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021 were, from left to right: Autumn Bowling, Brylee Rector, Jayilee Coffey, Alexis Montgomery, Addison Jeffers, Preslei Bowling and Tynleigh Jeffers | LeEtta Boyatt/IH

Also finishing in the Top 7 were: 

• Jayilee Lynn Coffey, the 10-year-old daughter of Jordan and Ashilee Coffey of Helenwood; 

• Addison Jeffers, the 10-year-old daughter of Tyler and Alicia Jeffers of Oneida; 

• Tynleigh Jeffers, the daughter of Logan and Chelsey Jeffers of Oneida; and,

• Preslei Mae Bowling, the 10-year-old daughter of Thomas and Casey Bowling of Oneida.

Prior to the winners being announced, emcee Gracie Marlow announced that Jayilee Coffey had been named Fan Favorite and Brylee Rector had won Most Photogenic.

Brylee Rector (left) was named Most Photogenic at the Miss Pre-Teen Fairest of the Fair pageant at the Scott County Fair on Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021. Jayilee Coffey was named Fan Favorite | LeEtta Boyatt/IH

The audience at the pageant voted for Fan Favorite by donating $1 per vote to Byrdi’s Playground, the all-inclusive playground being built at Oneida Middle School in memory of special education teacher Houston Byrd. In three nights, the Scott County Fairest of the Fair Committee has generated over $1,500 to go towards the playground.

The judges chose the Most Photogenic award prior to the start of the pageant, based on pre-submitted photographs.

Independent Herald
Contact the Independent Herald at newsroom@ihoneida.com. Follow us on Twitter, @indherald.
