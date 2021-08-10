Sister power! Montgomery girls claim another Fairest title

It has been a big week at the fair so far for the Montgomery family.

One night after her sister won Little Miss Fairest of the Fair, Alexis Montgomery was crowned Miss Pre-Teen Fairest of the Fair by a different panel of judges at the Scott County Fair on Tuesday.

The daughters of Michael and Amy Montgomery of Huntsville, Alexis and her sister, Railey, captured the titles on consecutive nights.

Nine-year-old Railey, who is a third grade student at Huntsville Elementary School, was crowned Little Miss from a field of 15 contestants on Monday. Eleven-year-old Alexis, a sixth grade student at Huntsville Middle School, was crowned Miss Pre-Teen from a field of 13 contestants on Tuesday.

Both girls were sponsored by The Barn at Magnolia Acres.

Named first runner-up at Tuesday’s Miss Pre-Teen pageant was Brylee Alexis Rector, the 12-year-old daughter of Tristin and Seth Rector of Huntsville. A seventh grade student at Oneida Middle School, Brylee was sponsored by Gotta Dance Studio.

Second runner-up went to Autumn Rayne Bowling, the 12-year-old daughter of Tony and Marlana Bowling of Huntsville. She is a seventh grade student at Fairview School and was sponsored by Sister & Sister Nutrition.

The panel of judges trimmed the 13-contestant field to seven finalists before making their final selections.

Also finishing in the Top 7 were:

• Jayilee Lynn Coffey, the 10-year-old daughter of Jordan and Ashilee Coffey of Helenwood;

• Addison Jeffers, the 10-year-old daughter of Tyler and Alicia Jeffers of Oneida;

• Tynleigh Jeffers, the daughter of Logan and Chelsey Jeffers of Oneida; and,

• Preslei Mae Bowling, the 10-year-old daughter of Thomas and Casey Bowling of Oneida.

Prior to the winners being announced, emcee Gracie Marlow announced that Jayilee Coffey had been named Fan Favorite and Brylee Rector had won Most Photogenic.

The audience at the pageant voted for Fan Favorite by donating $1 per vote to Byrdi’s Playground, the all-inclusive playground being built at Oneida Middle School in memory of special education teacher Houston Byrd. In three nights, the Scott County Fairest of the Fair Committee has generated over $1,500 to go towards the playground.

The judges chose the Most Photogenic award prior to the start of the pageant, based on pre-submitted photographs.