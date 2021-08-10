- Advertisement -
Updated:

Robbins man killed in collision with dump truck

By Independent Herald

ROBBINS — A 27-year-old Robbins man was killed in a collision with a dump truck on U.S. Hwy. 27 here Tuesday morning.

Coty Brown, 27, of Robbins, was fatally injured in the accident, after losing control of his vehicle and colliding with a dump truck. 

The accident occurred shortly before 5 a.m., near the Dollar General on U.S. 27 between Robbins and Elgin. 

According to a preliminary report by the Tennessee Highway Patrol, Brown was northbound in a 1999 Ford F250 pickup when he lost control of his vehicle. He was negotiating a curve to the left, lost control, then over-corrected, traveling off the right side of the roadway before coming back onto the road and crossing into the path of a 2004 Sterling LT9 dump truck, which was driven by Joshua Fuller, 44, of Jellico.

Fuller, who was wearing a seatbelt, was not injured in the accident. 

Brown was not wearing a seatbelt. 

Brown was an employee of JDS Technologies in Oneida and was on his way to work when the accident occurred. 

Independent Herald
Contact the Independent Herald at newsroom@ihoneida.com.
Founded in America's 200th year, in the spirit of '76, the Independent Herald is the award-winning voice of Scott County, Tenn. and Big South Fork Country — the heart of the Cumberlands!

