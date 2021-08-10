Robbins man killed in collision with dump truck

ROBBINS — A 27-year-old Robbins man was killed in a collision with a dump truck on U.S. Hwy. 27 here Tuesday morning.

Coty Brown, 27, of Robbins, was fatally injured in the accident, after losing control of his vehicle and colliding with a dump truck.

The accident occurred shortly before 5 a.m., near the Dollar General on U.S. 27 between Robbins and Elgin.

According to a preliminary report by the Tennessee Highway Patrol, Brown was northbound in a 1999 Ford F250 pickup when he lost control of his vehicle. He was negotiating a curve to the left, lost control, then over-corrected, traveling off the right side of the roadway before coming back onto the road and crossing into the path of a 2004 Sterling LT9 dump truck, which was driven by Joshua Fuller, 44, of Jellico.

Fuller, who was wearing a seatbelt, was not injured in the accident.

Brown was not wearing a seatbelt.

Brown was an employee of JDS Technologies in Oneida and was on his way to work when the accident occurred.