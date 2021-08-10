Obituary: Ledford Henry, 86

Ledford Henry, of Elgin, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, Aug. 8, 2021, at the Big South Fork Medical Center in Oneida. He was 86.

Life: Ledford was an active member of the Mt. Pleasant Missionary Baptist Church in Robbins. His salvation testimony began at the age of 53, where his life blessed all who knew him. He was born in Wolf Creek on March 15, 1935, the son of the late Hurstle and Georgia Young Henry.

Preceded in death: In addition to his parents, Ledford was preceded in death by:

• His father- and mother-in-law, Pharoah and Tema Smithers;

• His wife of 38 years, Wanda Ruth Smithers Henry;

• Brothers, Doug Henry and Fisher Henry;

• Sisters, Brenda Kay Henry and Sharon Faye Henry;

• Half-siblings, Quinton Henry, Linton Henry, Ruby Kearney, Vernie Gibson, Ada Pickens and Arthia Armes;

• Brothers- and sisters-in-law Sarah and Everett Bowling, Edith and Glenn Storey, Betty and Gus Young, Charles and Velma Smithers, Junior Smithers and Curtis Smithers.

Survivors: Ledford is survived by,

• His daughter, Darlene Overton and husband Greg;

• Grandchildren, Noah Overton and Abbey Carr and husband Taylor;

• Son, Scott Newport and wife Jodie, and their children, Nick Sharp and Tessa Sharp;

• Brother, Winford Henry and wife Betty;

• Sisters, Eunice Henry, Sybal Stringfield and husband Ervin, and Velma Purser and husband Dickie;

• Sisters-in-law, Wanda June Henry, Mildred Henry and Blanche Smithers;

• Brother-in-law, Barney Smithers;

• And many other family members and friends.

Services: Friends may visit with the Henry family on Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021 from 6 p.m. until time of the funeral service at 8 p.m. in the chapel of Jones & Son Funeral Home with Bro. Greg Overton officiating. Music will be provided by Jimmy Byrd, Sarah Byrd and Jessica Byrd Easley. Graveside service will be on Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021 at 11 a.m. in the Coal Hill Cemetery in Glenmary. Pallbearers will be Randy, Luke, Randy Joe, Chris, Holden, Hunter, Tyler, Eric and Hugo Henry.

Arrangements by Jones & Son Funeral Home.