Obituary: Kyle Abrams, 70
Obituaries
Updated:

Obituary: Kyle Abrams, 70

By Independent Herald

Rudy Kyle Abrams, of Bradenton, Fla. and formerly of Oneida, passed away Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, after a lengthy illness. He was 70.

Life: Born Sept. 29, 1950, Kyle was the son of the late Luttie Burton Abrams and Jean Abrams McIntosh. He was a proud American who loved his country. He was a major in the United States Marine Corps, where he honorably served 20-plus years, retiring in 1994. Upon retirement, he relocated to Oneida where he was the scoutmaster for the local chapter of Boy Scouts of America for many years. The family would like to give a special thank you to the Oneida High School Class of 1968 members for their continued support and prayers throughout Kyle’s illness.

Survivors: Kyle is survived by,
• His son, Jamison Kyle Abrams of Murfreesboro, Tenn.;
• His brother, Luttie Burton Abrams Jr. (Butch) and wife Pam of Bradenton, Fla.;
• His sister, Carol Davis and husband Scott of The Villages, Fla.;
• Three grandchildren, Mckenzie, Jonah and Grace;
• As well as other family members and a host of friends.

Services: Funeral arrangements are incomplete at this time, but will be announced later by Jones & Son Funeral Home.

For those interested in making a contribution on Kyle’s behalf, the family suggests donations be made to Boy Scout Troop 93, 3481 Big Ridge Road, Oneida, TN 37841, or to First United Methodist Church, 234 N. Main Street, Oneida, TN 37841.

Arrangements by Jones & Son Funeral Home. 

Independent Herald
Founded in America's 200th year, in the spirit of '76, the Independent Herald is the award-winning voice of Scott County, Tenn. and Big South Fork Country — the heart of the Cumberlands!

