High-speed chase ends with crash, arrest
News
Updated:

High-speed chase ends with crash, arrest

By Independent Herald

An Oneida woman who was already wanted in Kentucky faces a laundry list of charges locally after leading police on a high-speed chase through town over the weekend.

Melissa Nelson, 42, of Seneca Circle, was arrested after crashing her car during a pursuit that topped speeds of 100 mph in the middle of town.

The pursuit began shortly after 10 p.m. Sunday evening, when Oneida Police Department Sgt. Toby Jeffers attempted to stop Nelson’s Toyota car on Jeffers Road on the east side of town. 

According to a warrant filed by Jeffers, Nelson sped up when she saw his emergency lights. He turned on his siren, but she allegedly still refused to stop.

As the pursuit got underway, Jeffers had his dispatchers check for outstanding warrants on Nelson, and learned that she was wanted on several warrants in Kentucky.

The pursuit moved from Jeffers Road to Sandcut Road and then onto U.S. Hwy. 27 north, before Nelson did a U-turn and headed south on the highway.

According to Jeffers, Nelson reached speeds of 108 mph in the 35 mph speed zone through town. 

The pursuit continued onto Downing Street, then West 3rd Avenue, then Stanley Street, before Nelson allegedly slammed on her brakes at the entrance to Slaven’s Trailer Park, causing Jeffers’ patrol car to crash into her. 

Jeffers exited his vehicle and ordered Nelson out of hers, according to warrants, but she through the car into reverse and drove through a ditch at the fairgrounds, continuing west on 3rd Avenue. The pursuit began anew with Jeffers chasing Nelson onto Williams Creek Road and then onto Marcum Town Road, before Nelson lost control of her vehicle and hit a tree. 

The vehicle flipped into the lawn of a residence on Marcum Town Road, coming to rest on its side. 

Nelson was uninjured and was able to crawl from her vehicle unassisted. Jeffers detained her, then summoned EMS to the scene. However, Nelson reportedly refused transport to the hospital for further evaluation. She was placed under arrest and transported to the Scott County Justice Center in Huntsville.

Nelson was charged with felony evading arrest, reckless endangerment, violation of the financial responsibility law, and speeding. Because she’s wanted on outstanding warrants in Kentucky, she was also charged with being a fugitive from justice.

Independent Herald
Contact the Independent Herald at newsroom@ihoneida.com. Follow us on Twitter, @indherald.
Related Stories

Founded in America's 200th year, in the spirit of '76, the Independent Herald is the award-winning voice of Scott County, Tenn. and Big South Fork Country — the heart of the Cumberlands!

© Independent Herald/Liberty Press Inc. | Oneida, TN