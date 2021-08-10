- Advertisement -
Home News Local News As covid cases quickly rise, so do new vaccination numbers
NewsLocal News
Updated:

As covid cases quickly rise, so do new vaccination numbers

By Independent Herald

On July 27, there were fewer than 10 active cases of Covid-19 in Scott County.

By Sunday, just 12 days later, that number had soared to 80. 

As the social covid wars rage — whether or not to mask up, whether or not to vaccinate, and whether or not the virus is actually a threat for young, healthy people — the latest surge of coronavirus is obviously upon us, and it appears to be here to stay for a while.

In Scott County, at least 15% of the population has now been infected with Covid-19, and the percentage is likely significantly greater than that. Most of those cases have been mild, with the resulting isolations and quarantines causing more of an inconvenience than the illness itself. 

- Advertisement -

There have been exceptions: six dozen Scott Countians have been hospitalized with covid since March of last year, and four dozen have died. But it’s been weeks since anyone from this community has become sick enough from coronavirus to wind up in the hospital, let alone die from it. 

Unfortunately, it seems like it’s only a matter of if — not when — those latter two numbers begin to creep up once more, especially if we’re using other communities, where the latest surge struck earlier, as our guide.

In East Tennessee, there were more than 200 people hospitalized with covid as of last week. Less than a month ago, there were only a couple of dozen. Statewide, there are 1,793 covid patients currently hospitalized, and the increase of that number is accelerating. There were nearly 100 more covid patients hospitalized on Sunday than there were on Saturday. As recently as Independence Day, there were fewer than 200 people hospitalized with covid in Tennessee.

So far, in a state were the virus has claimed nearly 13,000 lives, deaths attributed to Covid-19 aren’t increasing. But medical experts say it’s only a matter of time, since deaths lag behind hospitalizations. Indeed, hospitalizations has been a grim predictor of the rising death toll since the pandemic began. Dating back to March 2020, the number of covid deaths in Tennessee numbers more than half of hospitalizations. 

Back here at home, meanwhile, it seems the numbers are only going to continue to go up — at least in the short term. Both Morgan and Campbell counties, which adjoin Scott County to the south and east, are nearing 100 active cases of Covid-19. The 7-day testing positivity rate in Scott County has jumped to over 20% — levels not seen since the virus began to rage last winter.

As County Commission considers a proposal from County Mayor Jeff Tibbals to offer a $100 cash incentive to anyone who receives the covid vaccination — a measure that seems destined to fail — the fully-vaccinated rate remains stuck at about 37%, only a little more than half the national average of 60%.

However, there are indications that the needle may be beginning to move again. For the week ending Monday, a total of 261 Scott Countians received the first dose of the vaccine, according to the TN Dept. of Health. That was almost double the number who received the first dose the previous week, and it’s more than triple the number of people who were receiving the first dose each week in mid July.

That same trend is being seen throughout Tennessee and the nation. It’s a positive trend, experts say, because vaccinations are the best way to defeat Covid-19. While breakthrough cases — that is, positive cases of covid in fully vaccinated people — are becoming increasingly common, serious illness and death remains rare among the vaccinated. Health care professionals explain that, as is the case with the flu vaccine each year, breakthrough cases are to be expected because the vaccine isn’t intended to prevent infections but to prevent illness. To that end, they say, the vaccinations are proving effective; the vast majority of covid-related hospitalizations are unvaccinated.

It’s perhaps unsurprising, then, that the age of hospitalized covid patients continues to grow younger. Since July 15, people under the age of 60 account for 48% of covid-related hospitalizations in Tennessee. 

Independent Herald
Contact the Independent Herald at newsroom@ihoneida.com. Follow us on Twitter, @indherald.
- Advertisement -

Join our mailing list

We will not sell or spam your email address.

- Advertisement -

Stay Connected

10,239FansLike
1,280FollowersFollow
1,692FollowersFollow

The Latest

Local News

Live: Miss Pre-Teen Fairest of the Fair

Independent Herald - 0
The Miss Pre-Teen Fairest of the Fair pageant, from the Scott County Fair, will begin at 6:55 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021. (function(d, s,...
Read more
Features

Helping inmates, former inmates get back to work

Independent Herald - 0
Applying for a job can be a hassle.  Thanks to federal Homeland Security guidelines, anyone who is applying for a job has to have two...
Read more
Obituaries

Obituary: Ledford Henry, 86

Independent Herald - 0
Ledford Henry, of Elgin, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, Aug. 8, 2021, at the Big South Fork Medical Center in...
Read more
Obituaries

Obituary: Kyle Abrams, 70

Independent Herald - 0
Rudy Kyle Abrams, of Bradenton, Fla. and formerly of Oneida, passed away Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, after a lengthy illness. He was 70. Life: Born...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Related Stories

Local News

Live: Miss Pre-Teen Fairest of the Fair

Independent Herald - 0
The Miss Pre-Teen Fairest of the Fair pageant, from the Scott County Fair, will begin at 6:55 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021. (function(d, s,...
Read more
Local News

High-speed chase ends with crash, arrest

Independent Herald - 0
An Oneida woman who was already wanted in Kentucky faces a laundry list of charges locally after leading police on a high-speed chase through...
Read more
Local News

Railey Montgomery crowned Little Miss Scott County

Independent Herald - 0
Ms. Railey Montgomery was named Little Miss Scott County Fairest of the Fair at the Scott County Fair Monday evening, capping the second night...
Read more
Local News

Kentucky couple arrested in counterfeit cash bust in Oneida

Independent Herald - 0
A Kentucky couple are facing criminal charges in Oneida after police busted a counterfeit money operation.  The couple — identified as Dewayne D. Thomas, 43,...
Read more
Local News

Byrd wins Fan Favorite, resulting in big donation to late father’s playground

Independent Herald - 0
Marklee Byrd won the first-ever Fan Favorite award at Saturday’s Little Miss Junior Fairest of the Fair pageant at the Scott County Fair, and...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Founded in America's 200th year, in the spirit of '76, the Independent Herald is the award-winning voice of Scott County, Tenn. and Big South Fork Country — the heart of the Cumberlands!

Editor Picks

Obituary: Ledford Henry, 86

Obituaries Independent Herald - 0
Ledford Henry, of Elgin, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, Aug. 8, 2021, at the Big South Fork Medical Center in...
Read more

Obituary: Don Walker, 79

Obituaries Independent Herald - 0
Don N. Walker, of Winfield, passed away on Monday, August 2, 2021 at his home. He was 79. Life: Don was born Dec. 20, 1941...
Read more

Blevins is crowned Little Miss Junior to open 95th Scott County Fair

Local News Independent Herald - 0
The 95th Scott County Fair kicked off Saturday evening with Ms. Mia Shea Blevins being crowned Little Miss Junior Fairest of the Fair. Blevins, the...
Read more

Latest News

Live: Miss Pre-Teen Fairest of the Fair

Local News Independent Herald - 0
The Miss Pre-Teen Fairest of the Fair pageant, from the Scott County Fair, will begin at 6:55 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021. (function(d, s,...
Read more

Helping inmates, former inmates get back to work

Features Independent Herald - 0
Applying for a job can be a hassle.  Thanks to federal Homeland Security guidelines, anyone who is applying for a job has to have two...
Read more

Obituary: Ledford Henry, 86

Obituaries Independent Herald - 0
Ledford Henry, of Elgin, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, Aug. 8, 2021, at the Big South Fork Medical Center in...
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Stay in the know by signing up for our newsletter.

We will never sell or spam your email address.

© Independent Herald/Liberty Press Inc. | Oneida, TN