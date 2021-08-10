As covid cases quickly rise, so do new vaccination numbers

On July 27, there were fewer than 10 active cases of Covid-19 in Scott County.

By Sunday, just 12 days later, that number had soared to 80.

As the social covid wars rage — whether or not to mask up, whether or not to vaccinate, and whether or not the virus is actually a threat for young, healthy people — the latest surge of coronavirus is obviously upon us, and it appears to be here to stay for a while.

In Scott County, at least 15% of the population has now been infected with Covid-19, and the percentage is likely significantly greater than that. Most of those cases have been mild, with the resulting isolations and quarantines causing more of an inconvenience than the illness itself.

There have been exceptions: six dozen Scott Countians have been hospitalized with covid since March of last year, and four dozen have died. But it’s been weeks since anyone from this community has become sick enough from coronavirus to wind up in the hospital, let alone die from it.

Unfortunately, it seems like it’s only a matter of if — not when — those latter two numbers begin to creep up once more, especially if we’re using other communities, where the latest surge struck earlier, as our guide.

In East Tennessee, there were more than 200 people hospitalized with covid as of last week. Less than a month ago, there were only a couple of dozen. Statewide, there are 1,793 covid patients currently hospitalized, and the increase of that number is accelerating. There were nearly 100 more covid patients hospitalized on Sunday than there were on Saturday. As recently as Independence Day, there were fewer than 200 people hospitalized with covid in Tennessee.

So far, in a state were the virus has claimed nearly 13,000 lives, deaths attributed to Covid-19 aren’t increasing. But medical experts say it’s only a matter of time, since deaths lag behind hospitalizations. Indeed, hospitalizations has been a grim predictor of the rising death toll since the pandemic began. Dating back to March 2020, the number of covid deaths in Tennessee numbers more than half of hospitalizations.

Back here at home, meanwhile, it seems the numbers are only going to continue to go up — at least in the short term. Both Morgan and Campbell counties, which adjoin Scott County to the south and east, are nearing 100 active cases of Covid-19. The 7-day testing positivity rate in Scott County has jumped to over 20% — levels not seen since the virus began to rage last winter.

As County Commission considers a proposal from County Mayor Jeff Tibbals to offer a $100 cash incentive to anyone who receives the covid vaccination — a measure that seems destined to fail — the fully-vaccinated rate remains stuck at about 37%, only a little more than half the national average of 60%.

However, there are indications that the needle may be beginning to move again. For the week ending Monday, a total of 261 Scott Countians received the first dose of the vaccine, according to the TN Dept. of Health. That was almost double the number who received the first dose the previous week, and it’s more than triple the number of people who were receiving the first dose each week in mid July.

That same trend is being seen throughout Tennessee and the nation. It’s a positive trend, experts say, because vaccinations are the best way to defeat Covid-19. While breakthrough cases — that is, positive cases of covid in fully vaccinated people — are becoming increasingly common, serious illness and death remains rare among the vaccinated. Health care professionals explain that, as is the case with the flu vaccine each year, breakthrough cases are to be expected because the vaccine isn’t intended to prevent infections but to prevent illness. To that end, they say, the vaccinations are proving effective; the vast majority of covid-related hospitalizations are unvaccinated.

It’s perhaps unsurprising, then, that the age of hospitalized covid patients continues to grow younger. Since July 15, people under the age of 60 account for 48% of covid-related hospitalizations in Tennessee.