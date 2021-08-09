- Advertisement -
Home News Local News Railey Montgomery crowned Little Miss Scott County
NewsLocal News
Updated:

Railey Montgomery crowned Little Miss Scott County

By Independent Herald

Railey Montgomery (center) was named the Little Miss Scott County Fairest of the Fair on Monday, Aug. 9, 2021. Amelia Strunk (right) was named first runner-up, while Jacey Jo Chitwood was named second runner-up | LeEtta Boyatt/IH

Ms. Railey Montgomery was named Little Miss Scott County Fairest of the Fair at the Scott County Fair Monday evening, capping the second night of festivities at the 95th annual fair.

The 9-year-old daughter of Michael and Amy Montgomery was crowned from among 15 candidates who were vying for the title. She is a third grade student at Huntsville Elementary School, and was sponsored by The Barn at Magnolia Acres.

Railey Montgomery, the 9-year-old daughter of Michael and Amy Montgomery of Huntsville, was named the 2021 Little Miss Scott County Fairest of the Fair on Monday, Aug. 10, 2021 | LeEtta Boyatt/IH

- Advertisement -

Railey was crowned shortly after a severe thunderstorm dumped torrential rainfall on the Stanley Street fairgrounds, renewing old jokes about rainy fair weeks. 

Judges first trimmed the 15-contestant field to eight semifinalists, and then to five finalists before selecting the winners.

Named first runner-up was Amelia Strunk, the 7-year-old daughter of Carolanne Stoess. She is a first grade student at Oneida Elementary School, and was sponsored by Stephen’s Painting & More.

Second runner-up was Jacey Jo Chitwood, the 8-year-old daughter of Jeremy and Abby Chitwood of Winfield. She is a second grade student at Oneida Elementary, and was sponsored by Dogwood Farms.

The Top 5 at the Little Miss Fairest of the Fair pageant on Monday, Aug. 10, 2021 included, from left: Jacey Jo Chitwood, Audrey Abbott, Amelia Strunk, Railey Montgomery and Arionna Terry | LeEtta Boyatt/IH

Also finishing among the five finalists were Audrey Abbott and Arionna Terry. Audrey is the 7-year-old daughter of Haley and Tyler Carson and Brandy and Turner Abbott. Arionna is the 7-year-old daughter of Chance and Jessica Terry.

Among the eight semifinalists, in addition to the Top 5, were Madison Douglas, Jaycee Green and Lila Belle Gibson. Madison is the 8-year-old daughter of Josh and Sasha Douglas. Jaycee is the 8-year-old daughter of Eric Green and Stephanie Green. Lila Belle is the 7-year-old daughter of Seth and Jennifer Gibson.

Also at Monday’s pageant, Lila Belle Gibson was named Most Photogenic by the judges, while Makenna Sloan Ellis was named Fan Favorite.

Lila Belle Gibson (left) was named Most Photogenic at the Little Miss Scott County Fairest of the Fair pageant on Monday, Aug. 9, 2021, while Makenna Sloan Ellis won the Fan Favorite award | LeEtta Boyatt/IH

The judges chose the Most Photogenic winner before the start of the pageant, based on pre-submitted photographs. The crowd in attendance at the pageant voted for Fan Favorite by making donations to Byrdi’s Playground, the all-inclusive playground being built at Oneida Middle School in memory of special education teacher Houston Byrd. According to emcee Robyn Allen, a total of $563 was raised Monday night, bringing the two-hight pageant total to more than $1,000.

Makenna is the 9-year-old daughter of Matt and Michelle Ellis of Oneida.

Independent Herald
Contact the Independent Herald at newsroom@ihoneida.com. Follow us on Twitter, @indherald.
- Advertisement -

Join our mailing list

We will not sell or spam your email address.

- Advertisement -

Stay Connected

10,239FansLike
1,280FollowersFollow
1,692FollowersFollow

The Latest

Local News

Live: Miss Pre-Teen Fairest of the Fair

Independent Herald - 0
The Miss Pre-Teen Fairest of the Fair pageant, from the Scott County Fair, will begin at 6:55 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021. (function(d, s,...
Read more
Features

Helping inmates, former inmates get back to work

Independent Herald - 0
Applying for a job can be a hassle.  Thanks to federal Homeland Security guidelines, anyone who is applying for a job has to have two...
Read more
Obituaries

Obituary: Ledford Henry, 86

Independent Herald - 0
Ledford Henry, of Elgin, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, Aug. 8, 2021, at the Big South Fork Medical Center in...
Read more
Obituaries

Obituary: Kyle Abrams, 70

Independent Herald - 0
Rudy Kyle Abrams, of Bradenton, Fla. and formerly of Oneida, passed away Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, after a lengthy illness. He was 70. Life: Born...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Related Stories

Local News

Live: Miss Pre-Teen Fairest of the Fair

Independent Herald - 0
The Miss Pre-Teen Fairest of the Fair pageant, from the Scott County Fair, will begin at 6:55 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021. (function(d, s,...
Read more
Local News

High-speed chase ends with crash, arrest

Independent Herald - 0
An Oneida woman who was already wanted in Kentucky faces a laundry list of charges locally after leading police on a high-speed chase through...
Read more
Local News

As covid cases quickly rise, so do new vaccination numbers

Independent Herald - 0
On July 27, there were fewer than 10 active cases of Covid-19 in Scott County. By Sunday, just 12 days later, that number had soared...
Read more
Local News

Kentucky couple arrested in counterfeit cash bust in Oneida

Independent Herald - 0
A Kentucky couple are facing criminal charges in Oneida after police busted a counterfeit money operation.  The couple — identified as Dewayne D. Thomas, 43,...
Read more
Local News

Byrd wins Fan Favorite, resulting in big donation to late father’s playground

Independent Herald - 0
Marklee Byrd won the first-ever Fan Favorite award at Saturday’s Little Miss Junior Fairest of the Fair pageant at the Scott County Fair, and...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Founded in America's 200th year, in the spirit of '76, the Independent Herald is the award-winning voice of Scott County, Tenn. and Big South Fork Country — the heart of the Cumberlands!

Editor Picks

Byrd wins Fan Favorite, resulting in big donation to late father’s playground

Local News Independent Herald - 0
Marklee Byrd won the first-ever Fan Favorite award at Saturday’s Little Miss Junior Fairest of the Fair pageant at the Scott County Fair, and...
Read more

Covid surge hits Scott County

Local News Independent Herald - 0
Coronavirus is once again surging in Scott County. That development isn’t too much of a surprise. With new cases of the virus rapidly increasing in...
Read more

High-speed chase ends with crash, arrest

Local News Independent Herald - 0
An Oneida woman who was already wanted in Kentucky faces a laundry list of charges locally after leading police on a high-speed chase through...
Read more

Latest News

Live: Miss Pre-Teen Fairest of the Fair

Local News Independent Herald - 0
The Miss Pre-Teen Fairest of the Fair pageant, from the Scott County Fair, will begin at 6:55 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021. (function(d, s,...
Read more

Helping inmates, former inmates get back to work

Features Independent Herald - 0
Applying for a job can be a hassle.  Thanks to federal Homeland Security guidelines, anyone who is applying for a job has to have two...
Read more

Obituary: Ledford Henry, 86

Obituaries Independent Herald - 0
Ledford Henry, of Elgin, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, Aug. 8, 2021, at the Big South Fork Medical Center in...
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Stay in the know by signing up for our newsletter.

We will never sell or spam your email address.

© Independent Herald/Liberty Press Inc. | Oneida, TN