Railey Montgomery crowned Little Miss Scott County

Ms. Railey Montgomery was named Little Miss Scott County Fairest of the Fair at the Scott County Fair Monday evening, capping the second night of festivities at the 95th annual fair.

The 9-year-old daughter of Michael and Amy Montgomery was crowned from among 15 candidates who were vying for the title. She is a third grade student at Huntsville Elementary School, and was sponsored by The Barn at Magnolia Acres.

- Advertisement -

Railey was crowned shortly after a severe thunderstorm dumped torrential rainfall on the Stanley Street fairgrounds, renewing old jokes about rainy fair weeks.

Judges first trimmed the 15-contestant field to eight semifinalists, and then to five finalists before selecting the winners.

Named first runner-up was Amelia Strunk, the 7-year-old daughter of Carolanne Stoess. She is a first grade student at Oneida Elementary School, and was sponsored by Stephen’s Painting & More.

Second runner-up was Jacey Jo Chitwood, the 8-year-old daughter of Jeremy and Abby Chitwood of Winfield. She is a second grade student at Oneida Elementary, and was sponsored by Dogwood Farms.

Also finishing among the five finalists were Audrey Abbott and Arionna Terry. Audrey is the 7-year-old daughter of Haley and Tyler Carson and Brandy and Turner Abbott. Arionna is the 7-year-old daughter of Chance and Jessica Terry.

Among the eight semifinalists, in addition to the Top 5, were Madison Douglas, Jaycee Green and Lila Belle Gibson. Madison is the 8-year-old daughter of Josh and Sasha Douglas. Jaycee is the 8-year-old daughter of Eric Green and Stephanie Green. Lila Belle is the 7-year-old daughter of Seth and Jennifer Gibson.

Also at Monday’s pageant, Lila Belle Gibson was named Most Photogenic by the judges, while Makenna Sloan Ellis was named Fan Favorite.

The judges chose the Most Photogenic winner before the start of the pageant, based on pre-submitted photographs. The crowd in attendance at the pageant voted for Fan Favorite by making donations to Byrdi’s Playground, the all-inclusive playground being built at Oneida Middle School in memory of special education teacher Houston Byrd. According to emcee Robyn Allen, a total of $563 was raised Monday night, bringing the two-hight pageant total to more than $1,000.

Makenna is the 9-year-old daughter of Matt and Michelle Ellis of Oneida.