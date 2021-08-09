Middle Tennessee man dies in Big South Fork rock climbing accident

BANDY CREEK — The National Park Service on Monday afternoon identified the Middle Tennessee man who died in a rock climbing accident near Twin Arches Sunday evening.

Benjamin Kyle Harris, 34, of Columbia, Tenn. fell 100 ft. to his death while free-climbing in the Big South Fork National River & Recreation Area Sunday. According to BSF Superintendent Niki S. Nicholas, Harris was climbing with a friend when the accident occurred. As he switched his grip, he fell 100 ft. and died.

Harris’s body was transported to Big South Fork Medical Center in Oneida.

The original story follows…

BANDY CREEK — A 34-year-old man died in a rock climbing accident in the Big South Fork National River & Recreation Area Sunday evening.

According to BSF Superintendent Niki S. Nicholas, the man — who was from Columbia, Tenn. — was free-climbing with a friend when the accident occurred. As he switched his grip, he fell 100 ft. to the bottom of the cliff face and died.

The victim has not been identified, pending notification of family members.

Reportedly, the accident occurred in the vicinity of the Twin Arches in western Scott County.

Columbia is located in Middle Tennessee, south of Nashville.

According to Nicholas, the man’s body was transported to Big South Fork Medical Center in Oneida.

Rock climbing is a sport that is growing in popularity within both the Big South Fork NRRA and especially its sister park, the Obed Wild & Scenic River in Morgan County. Free-climbing is a type of rock climbing that involves climbing without the aid of equipment, with climbers instead relying on their skill and physical ability to complete the climb. Typically, free-climbers use ropes and other equipment to protect against injury in the case of a fall.