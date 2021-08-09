- Advertisement - Home News Local News Live: Little Miss Fairest of the Fair Login E-Edition Blogs Eye to the Sky Editor’s Notes Subscribe! Advertise News Desk NewsLocal News 9 hours ago Updated: 8 hours ago Live: Little Miss Fairest of the Fair By Independent Herald Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp The Little Miss Fairest of the Fair pageant, from the Scott County Fair, will begin at 6:55 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 9, 2021. - Advertisement - Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Independent HeraldContact the Independent Herald at newsroom@ihoneida.com. Follow us on Twitter, @indherald. - Advertisement - Join our mailing listWe will not sell or spam your email address.Subscribe - Advertisement - Stay Connected 10,239FansLike1,280FollowersFollow1,692FollowersFollow The Latest Local News Kentucky couple arrested in counterfeit cash bust in Oneida Independent Herald - August 9, 2021 0 A Kentucky couple are facing criminal charges in Oneida after police busted a counterfeit money operation. The couple — identified as Dewayne D. Thomas, 43,... Read more Local News Live: Little Miss Fairest of the Fair Independent Herald - August 9, 2021 0 The Little Miss Fairest of the Fair pageant, from the Scott County Fair, will begin at 6:55 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 9, 2021. (function(d, s,... Read more Big South Fork Middle Tennessee man dies in Big South Fork rock climbing accident Independent Herald - August 9, 2021 0 BANDY CREEK — The National Park Service on Monday afternoon identified the Middle Tennessee man who died in a rock climbing accident near Twin... Read more Features Breaking the stigma: The benefits of breastfeeding Independent Herald - August 8, 2021 0 One of the best lines in the 2000 movie “Erin Brockovich” is when Brockovich — the legal clerk portrayed by Julia Roberts — is... Read more - Advertisement - Related Stories Local News Kentucky couple arrested in counterfeit cash bust in Oneida Independent Herald - August 9, 2021 0 A Kentucky couple are facing criminal charges in Oneida after police busted a counterfeit money operation. The couple — identified as Dewayne D. Thomas, 43,... Read more Local News Byrd wins Fan Favorite, resulting in big donation to late father’s playground Independent Herald - August 7, 2021 0 Marklee Byrd won the first-ever Fan Favorite award at Saturday’s Little Miss Junior Fairest of the Fair pageant at the Scott County Fair, and... Read more Local News Blevins is crowned Little Miss Junior to open 95th Scott County Fair Independent Herald - August 7, 2021 0 The 95th Scott County Fair kicked off Saturday evening with Ms. Mia Shea Blevins being crowned Little Miss Junior Fairest of the Fair. Blevins, the... Read more Local News Scott County receives $50,000 in 3-star community funding Independent Herald - August 5, 2021 0 HUNTSVILLE — Scott County is once again a Tennessee Three Star Community, State Sen. Ken Yager, R-Kingston, announced Thursday. Yager congratulated county officials in Scott... Read more Local News Covid surge hits Scott County Independent Herald - August 5, 2021 0 Coronavirus is once again surging in Scott County. That development isn’t too much of a surprise. With new cases of the virus rapidly increasing in... Read more - Advertisement -