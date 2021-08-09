Kentucky couple arrested in counterfeit cash bust in Oneida

A Kentucky couple are facing criminal charges in Oneida after police busted a counterfeit money operation.

The couple — identified as Dewayne D. Thomas, 43, of Pine Knot, and Kristina M. Hayes, 43, of Pine Knot — were arrested by Oneida police Thursday afternoon in the Walmart parking lot.

That’s where the investigation had begun four days earlier, on Aug. 1, after the couple allegedly passed several counterfeit $20 bills inside the retail store.

According to warrants filed by OPD Patrolman Zachary Strunk, Hayes had gone into the store on Aug. 1 and purchased a tent, an air mattress and an air pump, using five fake $20 bills as payment.

When Walmart associates learned that the bills were counterfeit, the store’s manager phoned police.

All five of the $20 bills allegedly passed by Hayes contained the same serial number, according to Strunk’s warrant. Surveillance video from the store showed Hayes getting into a white truck at the lower end of the parking lot and driving away. The truck had been parked outside the store for several hours before the purchase was made.

Four days later, OPD Chief Darryl Laxton and Sgt. Toby Jeffers were dispatched to Walmart after the white truck in question showed up again. As the officers arrived on scene, they asked both occupants to exit the vehicle. Hayes allegedly had a methamphetamine pipe in her hand, and Thomas allegedly admitted to smoking meth earlier.

Thomas allegedly voluntarily admitted to Laxton that he had just purchased a printer but had not yet used it to print any counterfeit bills.

Inside the vehicle, police allegedly found 24 counterfeit $20 bills, six counterfeit $50 bills, a Canon printer and pieces of paper with images of $20 and $50 bills.

In all, officers seized $880 in counterfeit cash, as well as the Canon printer.

Both Hayes and Thomas were charged with criminal simulation and forgery. Hayes was also charged with theft, stemming from the purchase that was allegedly made using fake cash on Aug. 1.

Other arrests made by OPD last week include:

• Edward Honeycutt Jr., 41, was charged with possession of meth, window tint violation and violation of the financial responsibility law following a traffic stop on Saturday. According to a warrant filed by Jeffers, he stopped Honeycutt on the Four Lane section of Alberta Street for the window tint violation, and Honeycutt told him he’d already been issued a citation for the window tint by the Tennessee Highway Patrol. Jeffers allegedly recovered a cigarette pack from Honeycutt’s vehicle containing a small bag of crystal meth.

• Rebekah E. King, 26, was charged with possession of meth and possession of drug paraphernalia after police were summoned to a report of an unconscious woman in the Walmart parking lot Saturday morning. According to a warrant filed by Jeffers, King was passed out inside her vehicle and did not wake up when he initially knocked on the window. When she did wake up, Jeffers noticed two syringes in her pocket and asked her to step out of the vehicle, at which point a small bag of meth fell to the ground, according to the warrant. A search of the vehicle allegedly yielded 36 additional syringes.

• Floyd D. Silcox Jr., 52, of Pioneer, was charged with possession of a Schedule II drug and violation of the financial responsibility law following a traffic stop on Thursday. According to a warrant filed by Jeffers, Silcox was stopped for lack of insurance near Save-A-Lot on the north end of town. A search of the vehicle allegedly led to the discovery of half a Hydrocodone pill in a small container, and eight more Hydrocodone pills in a cigarette pack.