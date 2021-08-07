Byrd wins Fan Favorite, resulting in big donation to late father’s playground

Marklee Byrd won the first-ever Fan Favorite award at Saturday’s Little Miss Junior Fairest of the Fair pageant at the Scott County Fair, and the playground that is being built in her late father’s name received a shot in the arm to the tune of $720 as a result.

Byrd is the daughter of Houston Byrd, the Oneida Middle School special education teacher who died suddenly and unexpectedly in December at the age of 25, as well as Micah and Kelsey Slaven.

The Fairest of the Fair committee introduced the fan favorite award to allow those in attendance at Saturday’s pageant to vote for their favorite by making donations to Byrdi’s Playground, an all-inclusive playground that is being planned for OMS in memory of Byrd, after he spearheaded fundraising efforts to finance the playground last year.

- Advertisement -

Byrd, who was sponsored by Mark’s Family Pharmacy, her grandfather’s pharmacy, was one of 14 semifinalists in Saturday’s pageant, which was the first of five that will be held during the week-long fair.

Another award at Saturday’s pageant, which was won by Mia Blevins, was Most Photogenic. The award, which was chosen by judges before the start of the pageant, based on contestant photos that were submitted in advance, went to Marley Baird. She was also a semifinalist in the pageant.

The next pageant will be Monday, the Little Miss Fairest of the Fair.