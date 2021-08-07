- Advertisement -
Updated:

Blevins is crowned Little Miss Junior to open 95th Scott County Fair

By Independent Herald

The 95th Scott County Fair kicked off Saturday evening with Ms. Mia Shea Blevins being crowned Little Miss Junior Fairest of the Fair.

Blevins, the five-year-old daughter of Eric and Nicollette Blevins of Oneida, was crowned from a field of 21 contestants, the largest group of contestants of any of the five pageants that are scheduled for fair week.

The fairgrounds was largely vacant Saturday; the midway won’t open until Tuesday. But a standing-room-only crowd was gathered for the first of the five pageants, which was for ages four to six.

Judges first trimmed the 21-contestant field to 14, then to nine finalists before naming the winner and two runners-up.

Blevins is a kindergarten student at Oneida Elementary School. She was sponsored by United Cumberland Bank.

First runner-up went to Kensleigh Smith, the four-year-old daughter of McKenzie Collins and Joshua Smith, of Oneida. She is a pre-k student at Burchfield Elementary School and was sponsored by Collins Farm.

The second runner-up was Maylee Shayann Douglas, the four-year-old daughter of Josh and Sasha Douglas of Pioneer. She is a pre-k student at Burchfield Elementary and was sponsored by Brimstone Recreation. Her sister, Macy Douglas, was the Miss Pre-Teen Fairest of the Fair in 2019, the last year the fair was held.

The nine finalists in Saturday’s Little Miss Junior Fairest of the Fair pageant were, from left, Marley Baird, Evie Hutson, Alexandrea Fry, Peyton Vaden, Maylee Douglas, Charlee Russ, Mia Blevins, Kensleigh Smith and Avery King | LeEtta Boyatt/IH

In addition to Blevins, Smith and Douglas, making the first cut into the field of 14 semifinalists were: 

• Charlee Ava Russ, six-year-old daughter of Colby and Becky Russ of Huntsville;
• Peyton Rea Vaden, the five-year-old daughter of Ericka Vaden and Scott Vaden of Oneida;
• Evie Hutson, the five-year-old daughter of Mallory Cross of Pioneer;
• Alexandrea Fry, the four-year-old daughter of Shaun and Beth Fry of Winfield;
• Laiklyn Olivia Johnson, the four-year-old daughter of Tyler and Rayven Johnson of Oneida;
• Marley Rose Baird, the five-year-old daughter of Christopher and Kyela Baird of Helenwood;
• Avery Blou King, the six-year-old daughter of Brandon and Amanda King of Oneida;
• Charley Williams, the five-year-old daughter of John Williams and Victoria Byrd of Huntsville;
• Marklee Mae Byrd, the daughter of the late Houston Byrd and Micah and Kelsey Slaven of Oneida;
• Carley Jade Hicks, the six-year-old daughter of Brandon and Brandy Hicks of Helenwood; and,
• Blakelynn Kori Stephens, the five-year-old daughter of Kellsey Eskew and Dakota Baker of Oneida.

Making the cut into the final nine were Baird, Hutson, Fry, Vaden, Douglas, Russ, Blevins, Smith and King.

Independent Herald
Contact the Independent Herald at newsroom@ihoneida.com. Follow us on Twitter, @indherald.
