Scott County receives $50,000 in 3-star community funding

HUNTSVILLE — Scott County is once again a Tennessee Three Star Community, State Sen. Ken Yager, R-Kingston, announced Thursday.

Yager congratulated county officials in Scott County — along with officials in each of the other counties in the 12th Senatorial District, Campbell, Morgan, Pickett, Rhea, Roane and Fentress, all of which were successful in being named Three Star Communities — for their successful Three Star application. Funding from the Three Star program supports economic development efforts.

“A big congratulations to our local officials for their incredible work in securing these important grants to help our communities,” Yager said. “I was very pleased to support their successful efforts. I also appreciate TNECD for seeing the need for these grants in our district.”

Combined, the 12th District’s counties won $271,000 in Three Star funding. Scott County will receive $50,000, as will Rhea, Roane and Morgan counties. Campbell and Pickett counties will receive $25,000, while Fentress County will receive $21,000.

“I am very pleased of how our local officials have worked with our chambers of commerce and other community leaders to bring new jobs to local citizens,” Yager said. “It is an honor to work with these incredibly professional leaders who are working hard every day to improve opportunities for our communities.”