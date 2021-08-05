Covid surge hits Scott County

Coronavirus is once again surging in Scott County.

That development isn’t too much of a surprise. With new cases of the virus rapidly increasing in every neighboring county, as well as across the state as a whole and much of the nation, it was expected that it was only a matter of time before cases began to climb here, as well.

According to data from the TN Dept. of Health, that time is now.

Scott County is up to 45 active cases of Covid-19, after 10 new cases of the virus were reported each of the past two days. While that’s a far cry from late December, when there were more than 450 active cases here, there was only one active case as recently as July 21.

- Advertisement -

Meanwhile, the number of active cases continues to climb in adjoining counties. Campbell County is up to 70 active cases of the virus, while Morgan County has 76 active cases. Anderson County has 189 active cases, a number that has nearly doubled in the past week.

Driving the latest surge of coronavirus is delta variant, a mutation of the virus that is not considered any more deadly than the original strand of Covid-19 but that is much more contagious. Using random genome sequencing, the U.S. Centers of Disease Control & Prevention estimate that delta variant accounts for more than 9 out of 10 of all new cases of covid in America.

The surge in new cases is being seen across the nation, especially in states like Tennessee. According to the Dept. of Health, there were 3,819 new cases of the virus diagnosed in Tennessee on Tuesday alone, the most in a single day since Jan. 23. As recently as July 18, there were only 477 new cases of the virus reported.

With the increase in new cases, testing positivity is climbing. It has jumped above 15% across the state. Over the past week, it is also above 15% in Scott County. That’s well above the critical 10% threshold identified by the CDC.

The good news is that the latest surge of coronavirus is expected to be less deadly if for no reason other than a majority of people in the at-risk categories have been vaccinated. Scott County Mayor Jeff Tibbals said Monday that more than 85% of the community’s oldest residents — the ones who are also most susceptible to serious illness from covid — have received the vaccination.

A total of 48 Scott Countians have died from coronavirus, but none in nearly two months. And while six dozen Scott Countians have been hospitalized with the virus, there hasn’t been a new hospitalization reported in almost three months.

Nevertheless, the bad news is that as new cases of the virus surge, hospitalizations and deaths are expected to follow. Already, a surge in hospitalizations is being seen across Tennessee. As of Tuesday, there were 1,326 people hospitalized with Covid-19 across Tennessee. That’s up substantially over the past two weeks. In the 16-county East Tennessee region surrounding Knoxville, which includes Scott County, covid-related hospitalizations are skyrocketing. As of Tuesday there were 220 people hospitalized with covid in the region’s 19 hospitals. That’s up 75% in just one week, and up 260% in two weeks.

As hospitalizations increase, there is no indication that the virus is any less severe among those requiring in-patient care. As of Tuesday, about 30% of coronavirus patients in East Tennessee’s hospitals were in ICU. In January, when covid-related hospitalizations reached their peak, about 20% of coronavirus patients were in ICU.

While coronavirus patients make up a relatively small number of ICU patients overall, ICU wards are in danger of maxing out. As of Tuesday, only 4% of the ICU beds in East Tennessee’s hospitals were unoccupied. About 1 in 5 ICU patients was a covid victim.

So far, there has not been an increase in covid-related deaths in Tennessee, though an important caveat is that deaths lag behind new cases and hospitalizations. In Knox County, there still hasn’t been more than two covid-related deaths reported in a single day since April, and there are zero deaths reported more days than not. Across the state, the Dept. of Health reported nine covid-related deaths on Wednesday.

However, of those who are being hospitalized and dying of covid, the data underscores a point that has been made by health officials: younger people are being impacted at greater rates, mostly because they’re less likely to have been vaccinated.

To be clear, elderly patients continue to make up the lion’s share of covid-related deaths in Tennessee. Since July 1, 46% of the state’s 216 deaths connected to coronavirus have been over the age of 70. Prior to July 1, however, people over 70 accounted for 67% of covid-related deaths.

Since July 1, about 1 in 5 people who have died of covid in Tennessee — 19.6% — have been under the age of 50. Prior to July 1, people under the age of 50 accounted for 13.8% of the state’s covid deaths.

A spokesperson for University of Tennessee Medical Center said in a public forum in Knoxville last week that nearly half of that hospital’s covid patients are under the age of 50. And multiple health experts in the Volunteer State have said that the vast majority of people being hospitalized and dying from covid are unvaccinated.

There is also concern over what the resurgence of covid will mean for the youngest Tennesseans. Even though children who do not have underlying health conditions have been largely unscathed by coronavirus — there have been only 12 pediatric deaths tied to covid in Tennessee, almost all of them among children with chronic illnesses — health care professionals fear that kids are more susceptible to delta variant.

Natalie Allison, a reporter with The Tennessean, reported Thursday that Dr. Lisa Piercey, Tennessee’s health commissioner, told her that all of the state’s children’s hospitals are on pace to be completely full by the end of next week.

The state’s data doesn’t reflect a tremendous increase in the number of children being hospitalized. Since July 1, there have been five children ages 10 or under hospitalized due to covid, or 1.0% of the total covid hospitalizations during that time. Prior to July 1, children ages 10 and under made up 0.8% of covid hospitalizations.

However, the data does reflect that younger adults are making up a larger percentage of covid-related hospitalizations.

As is the case with deaths, it is still the elderly most likely to be hospitalized with Covid-19. Since July 1, about 33% of covid-related hospitalizations have been patients over the age of 70, and about 52% have been patients over the age of 60.

Prior to July 1, however, people over the age of 60 made up more than 61% of covid-related hospitalizations.

Since July 1, people under the age of 50 have made up 32% of all covid-related hospitalizations in Tennessee. Prior to July 1, that percentage was 23%.

The return to school is only expected to heighten the spread of the virus, though it may be impossible to tell exactly how much students being in school and in close contact with one another is aiding the spread.

For the week ending Tuesday, school-aged children accounted for 22% of new covid cases in Scott County. That’s a percentage comparable to when the virus was at its peak with schools in session last December, and it comes with students not yet back in school. Oneida students returned to school on Thursday and Scott County students will return on Tuesday.

Since June 1, shortly after schools dismissed for the summer, school-aged children have made up 21% of Scott County’s new covid cases.

Students will return to school without a mask mandate in place in either of the local school systems. The CDC has recommended that all students and staff wear masks, but some Tennessee lawmakers have indicated that they will block mask mandates with a threat to strip funding from schools that implement such orders.