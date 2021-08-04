Obituary: Don Walker, 79

Don N. Walker, of Winfield, passed away on Monday, August 2, 2021 at his home. He was 79.

Life: Don was born Dec. 20, 1941 in Perry County, Ky. to the late Ballard Walker Jr. and Bertha Combs Walker. He was a UK enthusiast, long-time member of Oneida Masonic Lodge #695 A&M, and a member of the First United Methodist Church of Oneida.

Preceded in death: In addition to his parents, Don was preceded in death by his infant sister; by his mother- and father-in-law, James Bridges and Geneva King Bridges; and by his sisters-in-law, Lana Bridges, Sandra Bridges Lay, Regina Bridges, Gayle Chitwood Bridges and Teresa Caldwell Bridges.

Survivors: Don is survived by,

• His children, Don David Walker and wife Annette, Michelle Walker Rose and husband Randy Sr., and Lakeisha Walker;

• Grandchildren, Kristina Rose Couch and husband Brian, Jaime Walker Cariton and husband William, Devin Walker and wife Tess, and Randy Rose Jr.;

• Great-grandchildren, Nevaeh Couch, Dirk Walker, Somer Walker and Hannah Couch;

• Brother, Jimmy Walker and wife Gale Roark Walker;

• Nieces, Christy Walker Hensley and husband Bob, and Kim Walker South and husband Jason;

• Nephew, Brian Walker;

• Former wife and best friend, Tammy Bridges Walker;

• Sister-in-law, Robin Bridges McBroom;

• Brothers-in-law, Gary Bridges, Roger Bridges and Keith Bridges;

• His best buddy, Harold Chambers, and many nieces and nephews.

Services: Don’s wishes were cremation. There will be no services held, per his request.

The family thanks Dr. Catherine Martin and Dr. John Martin for the extraordinary care Don was given throughout the years.

Arrangements by West-Murley Funeral Home.