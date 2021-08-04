Home Obituaries Obituary: Don Walker, 79
- Advertisement -
Obituaries
Updated:

Obituary: Don Walker, 79

By Independent Herald

Don N. Walker, of Winfield, passed away on Monday, August 2, 2021 at his home. He was 79.

Life: Don was born Dec. 20, 1941 in Perry County, Ky. to the late Ballard Walker Jr. and Bertha Combs Walker. He was a UK enthusiast, long-time member of Oneida Masonic Lodge #695 A&M, and a member of the First United Methodist Church of Oneida.

Preceded in death: In addition to his parents, Don was preceded in death by his infant sister; by his mother- and father-in-law, James Bridges and Geneva King Bridges; and by his sisters-in-law, Lana Bridges, Sandra Bridges Lay, Regina Bridges, Gayle Chitwood Bridges and Teresa Caldwell Bridges.

Survivors: Don is survived by,
• His children, Don David Walker and wife Annette, Michelle Walker Rose and husband Randy Sr., and Lakeisha Walker;
• Grandchildren, Kristina Rose Couch and husband Brian, Jaime Walker Cariton and husband William, Devin Walker and wife Tess, and Randy Rose Jr.;
• Great-grandchildren, Nevaeh Couch, Dirk Walker, Somer Walker and Hannah Couch;
• Brother, Jimmy Walker and wife Gale Roark Walker;
• Nieces, Christy Walker Hensley and husband Bob, and Kim Walker South and husband Jason;
• Nephew, Brian Walker;
• Former wife and best friend, Tammy Bridges Walker;
• Sister-in-law, Robin Bridges McBroom;
• Brothers-in-law, Gary Bridges, Roger Bridges and Keith Bridges;
• His best buddy, Harold Chambers, and many nieces and nephews.

Services: Don’s wishes were cremation. There will be no services held, per his request.

The family thanks Dr. Catherine Martin and Dr. John Martin for the extraordinary care Don was given throughout the years.

Arrangements by West-Murley Funeral Home.

- Advertisement -
Independent Herald
Contact the Independent Herald at newsroom@ihoneida.com. Follow us on Twitter, @indherald.

Join our mailing list

We will not sell or spam your email address.

Stay Connected

10,239FansLike
1,280FollowersFollow
1,692FollowersFollow

The Latest

Obituaries

Obituary: Don Walker, 79

Independent Herald - 0
Don N. Walker, of Winfield, passed away on Monday, August 2, 2021 at his home. He was 79. Life: Don was born Dec. 20, 1941...
Read more
Obituaries

Obituary: Adam Champion, 45

Independent Herald - 0
Adam L. Champion departed this life on Friday, July 30, 2021 at Big South Fork Medical Center in Oneida. He was 45. Life: Born July...
Read more
Education

School board hears financial options to build or not to build new gym at Fairview

Independent Herald - 0
HUNTSVILLE — Members of the Scott County Board of Education will have to make a decision by the end of the month on whether...
Read more
Local News

Services planned for wife of former Congressman

Independent Herald - 0
HUNTSVILLE — Lynn H. Duncan, the wife of longtime Congressman Jimmy Duncan, will be laid to rest here Thursday morning. Duncan, who died Sunday following...
Read more

Related Stories

Obituaries

Obituary: Adam Champion, 45

Independent Herald - 0
Adam L. Champion departed this life on Friday, July 30, 2021 at Big South Fork Medical Center in Oneida. He was 45. Life: Born July...
Read more
Obituaries

Obituary: Joyce Sweeney, 95

Independent Herald - 0
Joyce West Sweeney passed away on Jan. 15, 2021. She was 95. Life: Born Elsa Joyce West on May 22, 1925 in Sunbright, Tenn., Joyce...
Read more
Obituaries

Obituary: Flora Duncan, 93

Independent Herald - 0
Flora Lee Cross Duncan, of Winfield, passed away on Saturday, July 31, 2021 at her home with her loving family by her side. She...
Read more
Obituaries

Obituary: Ellen Lawson, 71

Independent Herald - 0
Ellen Lawson, of Huntsville, departed this life on Friday, July 30, 2021 at Tennova North Medical Center in Knoxville, Tenn. She was 71. Life: Born...
Read more
Obituaries

Obituary: Golda Potter, 90

Independent Herald - 0
Golda Potter, of Lorain, Oh., passed away on Thursday, July 29, 2021 at New Life Hospice Residence Center following a brief illness. She was...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Founded in America's 200th year, in the spirit of '76, the Independent Herald is the award-winning voice of Scott County, Tenn. and Big South Fork Country — the heart of the Cumberlands!

Editor Picks

Scott County man named to TBI’s 10 most wanted list; reward increased

Local News Independent Herald - 0
HUNTSVILLE — Philip Bowling, the Scott County man who has managed to elude authorities for over a month since allegedly holding his wife and...
Read more

Vandalizing county memorials ‘will not be tolerated,’ commissioner says

Local News Independent Herald - 0
HUNTSVILLE — People who vandalize county memorials are subject to felony charges, Scott County Commissioner David Jeffers said Monday. Jeffers, who chairs County Commission’s Building...
Read more

Old mountain cemetery got its start with Revolutionary War veteran

Features Independent Herald - 0
Editor’s Note — In recent months, “Our Back Yard” has featured several of the cemeteries located on Scott County’s recreational lands, including the two...
Read more

Latest News

Obituary: Don Walker, 79

Obituaries Independent Herald - 0
Don N. Walker, of Winfield, passed away on Monday, August 2, 2021 at his home. He was 79. Life: Don was born Dec. 20, 1941...
Read more

Obituary: Adam Champion, 45

Obituaries Independent Herald - 0
Adam L. Champion departed this life on Friday, July 30, 2021 at Big South Fork Medical Center in Oneida. He was 45. Life: Born July...
Read more

School board hears financial options to build or not to build new gym at Fairview

Education Independent Herald - 0
HUNTSVILLE — Members of the Scott County Board of Education will have to make a decision by the end of the month on whether...
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Stay in the know by signing up for our newsletter.

We will never sell or spam your email address.

© Independent Herald/Liberty Press Inc. | Oneida, TN