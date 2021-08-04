Home Obituaries Obituary: Adam Champion, 45
Obituaries
Updated:

Obituary: Adam Champion, 45

By Independent Herald

Adam L. Champion departed this life on Friday, July 30, 2021 at Big South Fork Medical Center in Oneida. He was 45.

Life: Born July 4, 1976 in Anniston, Ala., Adam was the son of Ellen Jean Mitchell Cross and the late Fred Champion Jr. He was a member of East Robbins Missionary Baptist Church.

Preceded in death: In addition to his father, Adam was preceded in death by his grandparents, Jesse Lee and Gracie Mae Mitchell, and by grandson, Ryker Krogman.

Survivors: Adam is survived by,
• Wife, Mary E. Coffey Champion;
• Children, Shania Nichole Champion, Mitchell Gene Edward Champion and Aaden Lamar Champion;
• Mother of his children, Jennie Richter;
• Timothy Mabry and wife Karrie, Samantha Krogman and husband Trevor, and Emily Mabry;
• Six grandchildren, Aubriana, Christian, Aphrodite, Aurora, Olivia and an unborn grandchild;
• Mother, Ella Jean Cross;
• Brother, Timothy Champion;
• And many other relatives and friends.

Services: A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations be made to the Adam L. Champion Memorial Fund, c/o Four Oaks Funeral Home, PO Box 410, Huntsville, TN 37756.

Arrangements by Four Oaks Funeral Home of Huntsville.

Founded in America's 200th year, in the spirit of '76, the Independent Herald is the award-winning voice of Scott County, Tenn. and Big South Fork Country — the heart of the Cumberlands!

© Independent Herald/Liberty Press Inc. | Oneida, TN