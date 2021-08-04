Obituary: Adam Champion, 45

Adam L. Champion departed this life on Friday, July 30, 2021 at Big South Fork Medical Center in Oneida. He was 45.

Life: Born July 4, 1976 in Anniston, Ala., Adam was the son of Ellen Jean Mitchell Cross and the late Fred Champion Jr. He was a member of East Robbins Missionary Baptist Church.

Preceded in death: In addition to his father, Adam was preceded in death by his grandparents, Jesse Lee and Gracie Mae Mitchell, and by grandson, Ryker Krogman.

Survivors: Adam is survived by,

• Wife, Mary E. Coffey Champion;

• Children, Shania Nichole Champion, Mitchell Gene Edward Champion and Aaden Lamar Champion;

• Mother of his children, Jennie Richter;

• Timothy Mabry and wife Karrie, Samantha Krogman and husband Trevor, and Emily Mabry;

• Six grandchildren, Aubriana, Christian, Aphrodite, Aurora, Olivia and an unborn grandchild;

• Mother, Ella Jean Cross;

• Brother, Timothy Champion;

• And many other relatives and friends.

Services: A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations be made to the Adam L. Champion Memorial Fund, c/o Four Oaks Funeral Home, PO Box 410, Huntsville, TN 37756.

Arrangements by Four Oaks Funeral Home of Huntsville.