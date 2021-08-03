Services planned for wife of former Congressman

HUNTSVILLE — Lynn H. Duncan, the wife of longtime Congressman Jimmy Duncan, will be laid to rest here Thursday morning.

Duncan, who died Sunday following a battle with cancer, will be buried at the Duncan Family Cemetery on Baker Highway in Huntsville, after a 10 a.m. graveside service.

While neither Jimmy Duncan nor his wife are natives of Scott County, his father — Congressman John J. Duncan Sr. — grew up in Huntsville, just across the street from the family cemetery.

John J. Duncan, who died in 1988 and is also buried at the family cemetery, was one of several children of Flem Baird and Cassie Lee Duncan. He once remarked while hoeing corn at the family farm along what is now Baker Highway that he was going to one day be mayor of Knoxville. He hitch-hiked to Knoxville with $5 in his pocket to attend the University of Tennessee, obtained his law degree, and eventually did become mayor of Knoxville in 1959. He served several terms in Congress from 1966 until his death in 1988.

Following his father’s death, Jimmy Duncan was elected to Congress and served until his retirement in 2019.

Born Lynn Hawkins in Sewanee, Tenn., the wife of Congressman Duncan was a career executive for Boys & Girls Clubs at both the local and national level, and also served as a member of the Tennessee Board of Parole. For the final decade before she retired, she served as director of major gifts at Lincoln Memorial University.

Duncan was confined to a wheelchair by a major stroke for the last three years of her life, and had battled cancer for the past three months. Reportedly, the only thing she wanted over the last few months was for her husband to be by her side, holding her hand.

Knoxville radio personality Hallerin Hilton Hill will deliver the eulogy at Duncan’s funeral, which will be held Wednesday at 6 p.m. at Temple Baptist Church in Powell.

Rev. Clarence Sexton of Temple Baptist Church will lead the funeral service. Rev. Scott Jackson will lead the graveside service in Huntsville.