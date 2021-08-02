- Advertisement -
Updated:

Vandalizing county memorials ‘will not be tolerated,’ commissioner says

By Independent Herald

HUNTSVILLE — People who vandalize county memorials are subject to felony charges, Scott County Commissioner David Jeffers said Monday.

Jeffers, who chairs County Commission’s Building & Grounds Committee, said that someone had recently vandalized memorial signs at the Walter “Smokey” Lowe Memorial Bridge in Norma, spray-painting the signs on either side of the bridge.

“We honor these people by putting these memorials out,” he said. “I’m sure it’s young people. I’m sure it’s teenagers or whatever. But someone needs accountability for that. I don’t want to prosecute anybody, but I’d like that to stop because that is a disgrace to our veterans.” 

Jeffers said that his wife and himself had removed the signs, cleaned the spray paint from them, and reinstalled them.

The same bridge originally had an actual memorial but it was destroyed, possibly by mowers conducting routine right-of-way maintenance. The county responded by replacing the destroyed monument with signs.

Lowe was a highly-decorated World War II veteran.

In response to a question from Jeffers, the county’s attorney, John Beaty, said that vandalism amounting to less than $500 is a misdemeanor, while vandalism exceeding $500 is a felony.

The person responsible for the vandalism on Norma has been identified, Jeffers said.

In response to a question from Beaty, Jeffers said similar acts of vandalism haven’t been committed elsewhere. But, he said, “I just want clarification that we take this serious, that we are proud of our veterans and that’s the reason we do this. We’d like to encourage whoever it is — young people, old people, it doesn’t matter — these people are supposed to be honored, and that’s the way we should treat these memorials.” 

Scott County Mayor Jeff Tibbals said that any acts of vandalism discovered on county memorials should be reported to the sheriff’s department.

Independent Herald
Contact the Independent Herald at newsroom@ihoneida.com. Follow us on Twitter, @indherald.
Founded in America's 200th year, in the spirit of '76, the Independent Herald is the award-winning voice of Scott County, Tenn. and Big South Fork Country — the heart of the Cumberlands!

