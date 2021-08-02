Scott County man named to TBI’s 10 most wanted list; reward increased

HUNTSVILLE — Philip Bowling, the Scott County man who has managed to elude authorities for over a month since allegedly holding his wife and another person at gunpoint outside their Brimstone community residence, has been named one of Tennessee’s 10 most wanted by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

The TBI named Bowling to its Ten Most Wanted list on Monday, several days after his wife announced an increased reward for information leading to his whereabouts.

The 43-year-old Bowling is officially wanted on two counts of aggravated kidnapping, as well as aggravated robbery and two counts of aggravated assault. Authorities consider him to be armed and dangerous.

Bowling was last seen on July 5, when he allegedly approached his wife outside their home in the Brimstone community near Robbins, pointed a rifle at her head, and demanded that she accompany him into the woods, where he intended to commit suicide and wanted to tell her goodbye before taking his life.

According to police, Bowling pointed the gun at a friend of his wife’s as she interrupted the incident by arriving at the home. He forced his wife inside the home, then escaped through the back door as police arrived after an anonymous caller phoned 911.

Bowling has not been seen since.

According to his wife, Bowling had been arrested on July 2 and ordered to return to rehab. But he left the facility on Independence Day and spent the night hiding on their property.

Had it not been for her friend arriving at an opportune time the next day, his wife wrote in a Facebook post last week, “I feel he would have taken my life.”

In a public post pleading with the public for help, Bowling’s wife wrote that his unknown whereabouts has turned the life of her and her family upside down.

“The police have no tips or leads,” she said. “Me and my kids cannot stay the night at home. If I go home during the day, I have to have my pistol and other means of protection with me at all times. I cannot be outside or feed my animals alone. Some of my hair clients are afraid and are reluctant to come to my home to get their hair done. I totally understand this, but this is how I support my children.”

Bowling’s wife believes that there are members of the community who are protecting him and helping him elude authorities.

“He is a sick individual who wanted to take my life and leave my kids without their mother,” she said.

Bowling’s wife said that a $1,000 reward is being offered to anyone with information that leads to his arrest. Combined with other rewards that have been offered, up to $2,500 is available for information leading to Bowling’s whereabouts.

“Please do not give any false information to police or myself,” she wrote. “No one has time for this. I am tired and overwhelmed from living in fear for me and my kids, and someone must know something.”