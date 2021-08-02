Scott County considers $100 incentive to be vaccinated

HUNTSVILLE — Scott County is considering a $100 incentive for people who receive a Covid-19 vaccination.

County Commission will vote on the proposal when it meets later this month, but it promises to be a contentious vote. The measure passed the commission’s Intergovernmental Committee on Monday by a narrow, 3-2 vote.

Scott County Mayor Jeff Tibbals proposed the incentive, which would be paid for with federal covid recovery dollars recently received by Scott County.

“Covid is not going away,” Tibbals said. “It’s definitely going up and up.”

Tibbals said that one of the directives from President Joe Biden was to use the federal money as an incentive to convince people to receive the covid vaccination. The number of vaccine recipients nationwide has hit a wall in recent weeks. In Scott County, only about 37% of the population is fully vaccinated.

The mayor acknowledged that not many people are likely to take advantage of the incentive, which would offer $100 after a person is fully vaccinated through the Scott County Health Department.

“I don’t think many people will use it, but we’re supposed to do our part to increase vaccinations and this is one attempt at it.”

Tibbals said he had talked to the health department and the county’s finance director, and the incentive would be offered only to Scott County residents, and only people who are vaccinated at the health department, which will simplify bookkeeping.

People who have already received the first dose of the vaccination but not the second would be eligible for the $100 payout, under the mayor’s proposal. People who have already completed both doses, or received the single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine, and are fully vaccinated will not be eligible. Once the health department notifies the county that a person has been vaccinated, a $100 check would be mailed to their address if they checked a box on the standard vaccination form indicating that they’re interested in receiving the incentive.

“I would’ve paid to have gotten (the vaccination),” Tibbals said. “But apparently there’s a lot of people out there who don’t want it no matter how much you pay them.”

The mayor pointed out that someone had recently commented that they wouldn’t receive the vaccination even if they were offered $100,000.

“I personally think that’s a little bit of insanity, myself,” Tibbals said. “But one of the directives to use this federal money is to curve the progression of covid, and I think this is one step along the way.”

Mike Slaven, 7th District County Commissioner, clarified that the proposal was not a vaccine mandate.

Tibbals assured that it “absolutely is not a mandate,” but warned that might be coming from the federal government. He said the feds have already discussed making vaccines mandatory for federal contractors.

“We are recipients of federal dollars, and I think it’s just a matter of time before that starts being talked about, where all county employees may be forced in the end. We are contracted federal recipients.

“We’ll worry about that mountain to climb when it hits,” the mayor added.

Second District Commissioner Jerried Jeffers said that he had conducted an “unscientific poll” on Facebook, which found that about two-thirds of respondents indicated that they wouldn’t receive the vaccine with the $100 incentive.

Tibbals said he had budgeted “a pretty large number, hoping for the best, but I don’t see that happening.”

The mayor was more optimistic about Scott County’s current numbers, saying that if you subtract children ages 11 and under, who aren’t eligible to receive the vaccine, about half of the county’s residents have taken the vaccine. And, using 2010 census data, more than 85% of the county’s elderly residents — the age group most likely to suffer severe illness related to Covid-19 — have been vaccinated. “We’re in very, very good shape (in that age group),” Tibbals said.

Sam Lyles, who represents the 2nd District along with Jeffers, accused the federal government of intentionally glossing over certain details of the data in an effort to promote fear.

The straying conversation — Jeffers highlighted a recent news report on a CDC study showing that nearly 3 out of 4 people infected during a recent covid outbreak in Massachusetts had been vaccinated — underscored the growing contention over coronavirus mask recommendations and vaccine pushes. As 4th District Commissioner Kenny Chadwell, who chairs the Intergovernmental Committee, attempted to steer the discussion back on course, Lyles said, “You may think it’s not important but I think you’re wrong.”

For a while, it looked as though Tibbals’ proposal might die for lack of support.

“I just don’t see incentivizing people (to take the vaccine),” Lyles said.

Ultimately, though, 5th District Commissioner Paul Strunk made a motion to forward the matter to the full commission.

“This shouldn’t be a political statement, but of all the people sitting in this room, I think I’m the only person who’s had it,” Strunk said. “And, trust me, you don’t want it. I wouldn’t wish it on anyone.”

As it turned out, Finance Director Ginger Reynolds and County Attorney John Beaty have both had the virus, as well. But Strunk’s point led him to his motion.

“I think it’s sad that we have to incentivize someone to make a judgment call that protects themselves and their family, but I’ll make the motion just to see if we can get it to the commission for discussion,” he said. Third District Commissioner Kenny Morrow seconded the motion.

Ultimately, Strunk, Morrow and Slaven voted in favor of the motion, while Jeffers and Chadwell voted against it.

Another measure proposed by Tibbals, which passed through committee with an all-aye vote after a motion and second by Strunk and Morrow, is to use some of the federal money to assist the health department with setting up a vaccination clinic at popular public gatherings, such as Family Day at the upcoming Scott County Fair, which will be Saturday, Aug. 14. A three-hour clinic would cost the county a maximum of only about $200, Tibbals said.