Home Obituaries Obituary: Joyce Sweeney, 95
- Advertisement -
Obituaries
Updated:

Obituary: Joyce Sweeney, 95

By Independent Herald

Joyce West Sweeney passed away on Jan. 15, 2021. She was 95.

Life: Born Elsa Joyce West on May 22, 1925 in Sunbright, Tenn., Joyce was the daughter of Bess J. West and Loy H. West. She grew up in Oneida, graduating from Oneida High School as the valedictorian of her class in 1942. She attended Cumberland College in Williamsburg, Ky. and after graduation went to work at Rohn and Haas where she met the love of her life, Roy L. Sweeney, in 1966. They were married in 1970 and enjoyed traveling the world throughout their marriage.

Joyce was an active member of First Baptist Church Knoxville. She sang in the Golden Notes Choir, was a member of the First Baptist Church Knoxville Knitting Club, Gideons International and Ossoli Circle. Joyce and Roy were avid Tennessee Volunteer fans and attended many games over the years across the SEC. Joyce will be remembered as a deeply religious lady who was always very kind, generous and giving.

Preceded in death: Joyce was preceded in death by her mother, Bess J. West; stepmother, Lida N. West; father, Loy H. West; husband, Roy L. Sweeney; and brother, Gene F. West.

Survivors: Joyce is survived by her niece, Teressa B. West and Bob Ostrich; nephew, Eric A. West and Mary Caye; great-nephew, John West; and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.

Services: The family will receive friends from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021 at Stevens Mortuary, followed by a memorial service at 3 p.m. with chaplain Pam Neal officiating. In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution in Joyce’s memory at First Baptist Church Knoxville, 510 West Main Street, Knoxville, TN 37902, or Gideons International, 50 Century Boulevard, Nashville, TN 37214.

Arrangements by Stevens Mortuary.

- Advertisement -
Independent Herald
Contact the Independent Herald at newsroom@ihoneida.com. Follow us on Twitter, @indherald.

Join our mailing list

We will not sell or spam your email address.

Stay Connected

10,239FansLike
1,280FollowersFollow
1,692FollowersFollow

The Latest

Features

Old mountain cemetery got its start with Revolutionary War veteran

Independent Herald - 0
Editor’s Note — In recent months, “Our Back Yard” has featured several of the cemeteries located on Scott County’s recreational lands, including the two...
Read more
Obituaries

Obituary: Joyce Sweeney, 95

Independent Herald - 0
Joyce West Sweeney passed away on Jan. 15, 2021. She was 95. Life: Born Elsa Joyce West on May 22, 1925 in Sunbright, Tenn., Joyce...
Read more
Local News

Vandalizing county memorials ‘will not be tolerated,’ commissioner says

Independent Herald - 0
HUNTSVILLE — People who vandalize county memorials are subject to felony charges, Scott County Commissioner David Jeffers said Monday. Jeffers, who chairs County Commission’s Building...
Read more
Local News

Commissioners discuss installing flush hydrants in rural Scott County

Independent Herald - 0
HUNTSVILLE — Having previously discussed adding two fire hydrants in each of Scott County’s seven civil districts to aid firefighting efforts, Scott County Commission...
Read more

Related Stories

Obituaries

Obituary: Flora Duncan, 93

Independent Herald - 0
Flora Lee Cross Duncan, of Winfield, passed away on Saturday, July 31, 2021 at her home with her loving family by her side. She...
Read more
Obituaries

Obituary: Ellen Lawson, 71

Independent Herald - 0
Ellen Lawson, of Huntsville, departed this life on Friday, July 30, 2021 at Tennova North Medical Center in Knoxville, Tenn. She was 71. Life: Born...
Read more
Obituaries

Obituary: Golda Potter, 90

Independent Herald - 0
Golda Potter, of Lorain, Oh., passed away on Thursday, July 29, 2021 at New Life Hospice Residence Center following a brief illness. She was...
Read more
Obituaries

Obituary: Harry Raines, 77

Independent Herald - 0
Harry O. Raines Jr., of Robbins, departed this life on Tuesday, July 27, 2021 at his home, surrounded by family. He was 77. Life: Harry...
Read more
Obituaries

Obituary: Gloria Leach, 68

Independent Herald - 0
Gloria Faye Leach, of Robbins, passed away on Tuesday, July 27, 2021 at the Big South Fork Medical Center in Oneida. She was 68. Life:...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Founded in America's 200th year, in the spirit of '76, the Independent Herald is the award-winning voice of Scott County, Tenn. and Big South Fork Country — the heart of the Cumberlands!

Editor Picks

Morgan County man arrested after car theft

Local News Independent Herald - 0
A Morgan County man is facing felony charges in Oneida following the brazen theft of a vehicle from an auto sales lot on Alberta...
Read more

Vandalizing county memorials ‘will not be tolerated,’ commissioner says

Local News Independent Herald - 0
HUNTSVILLE — People who vandalize county memorials are subject to felony charges, Scott County Commissioner David Jeffers said Monday. Jeffers, who chairs County Commission’s Building...
Read more

Scott County man named to TBI’s 10 most wanted list; reward increased

Local News Independent Herald - 0
HUNTSVILLE — Philip Bowling, the Scott County man who has managed to elude authorities for over a month since allegedly holding his wife and...
Read more

Latest News

Old mountain cemetery got its start with Revolutionary War veteran

Features Independent Herald - 0
Editor’s Note — In recent months, “Our Back Yard” has featured several of the cemeteries located on Scott County’s recreational lands, including the two...
Read more

Obituary: Joyce Sweeney, 95

Obituaries Independent Herald - 0
Joyce West Sweeney passed away on Jan. 15, 2021. She was 95. Life: Born Elsa Joyce West on May 22, 1925 in Sunbright, Tenn., Joyce...
Read more

Vandalizing county memorials ‘will not be tolerated,’ commissioner says

Local News Independent Herald - 0
HUNTSVILLE — People who vandalize county memorials are subject to felony charges, Scott County Commissioner David Jeffers said Monday. Jeffers, who chairs County Commission’s Building...
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Stay in the know by signing up for our newsletter.

We will never sell or spam your email address.

© Independent Herald/Liberty Press Inc. | Oneida, TN