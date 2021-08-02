Obituary: Joyce Sweeney, 95

Joyce West Sweeney passed away on Jan. 15, 2021. She was 95.

Life: Born Elsa Joyce West on May 22, 1925 in Sunbright, Tenn., Joyce was the daughter of Bess J. West and Loy H. West. She grew up in Oneida, graduating from Oneida High School as the valedictorian of her class in 1942. She attended Cumberland College in Williamsburg, Ky. and after graduation went to work at Rohn and Haas where she met the love of her life, Roy L. Sweeney, in 1966. They were married in 1970 and enjoyed traveling the world throughout their marriage.

Joyce was an active member of First Baptist Church Knoxville. She sang in the Golden Notes Choir, was a member of the First Baptist Church Knoxville Knitting Club, Gideons International and Ossoli Circle. Joyce and Roy were avid Tennessee Volunteer fans and attended many games over the years across the SEC. Joyce will be remembered as a deeply religious lady who was always very kind, generous and giving.

Preceded in death: Joyce was preceded in death by her mother, Bess J. West; stepmother, Lida N. West; father, Loy H. West; husband, Roy L. Sweeney; and brother, Gene F. West.

Survivors: Joyce is survived by her niece, Teressa B. West and Bob Ostrich; nephew, Eric A. West and Mary Caye; great-nephew, John West; and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.

Services: The family will receive friends from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021 at Stevens Mortuary, followed by a memorial service at 3 p.m. with chaplain Pam Neal officiating. In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution in Joyce’s memory at First Baptist Church Knoxville, 510 West Main Street, Knoxville, TN 37902, or Gideons International, 50 Century Boulevard, Nashville, TN 37214.

Arrangements by Stevens Mortuary.