Commissioners discuss installing flush hydrants in rural Scott County

By Independent Herald

HUNTSVILLE — Having previously discussed adding two fire hydrants in each of Scott County’s seven civil districts to aid firefighting efforts, Scott County Commission may consider a proposal to install flush hydrants, instead. 

That proposal, introduced by Emergency Services Committee chairman Jerried Jeffers of the 2nd District on Monday, would allow more hydrants to be installed throughout the county’s rural areas because flush hydrants are cheaper than standard hydrants and can be installed in more places.

The difference between a flush hydrant and a standard hydrant is that firefighters can fight fires by connecting a hose directly to the hydrant, but the hydrant must be installed on a 6-inch water line. A flush hydrant cannot be used to directly fight a fire, but can refill a tanker truck and can be installed on a smaller 4-inch water line.

“The cost that we would wind up having initially is $2,900 per fire hydrant,” Jeffers said, adding that he had done a cost estimate with Huntsville Utility District, which found that flush hydrants could be purchased for just over $1,200 each.

“Basically, you would be able to purchase four of these per district, for a total of 28, for a cost of roughly $36,400, which would save the county money but could also expand out your coverage to help refuel water tankers,” Jeffers said.

Jeffers pointed out that, currently, if the South Scott Volunteer Fire Department were fighting a fire at Slick Rock in the Brimstone community, the closest hydrant to refill a tanker would be at Robbins School — nearly a half-hour’s drive away.

Several members of Scott County’s volunteer fire departments were on hand and most appeared to be in agreement that the flush hydrants would be a better alternative.

“In the 7th District, we’re very limited on water,” said 7th District fire chief Chris Wilson, adding that the return time for tankers is much shorter when they don’t have to drive seven-to-10 miles further to refill. While the flush hydrants don’t allow for direct fire-fighting, “Unfortunately no one builds a house directly in front of a fire hydrant anyway,” he said. “Anything you can do would help us tremendously.”

Johnny Tate, from the South Scott fire department, said it would be advantageous to have flush hydrants compared to standard hydrants.

Gage Jones, chief at Paint Rock Volunteer Fire Department, said that his opinion was that the standard hydrants would be a better option than the flush hydrants.

Scott County Mayor Jeff Tibbals said needs would vary by district and the decision on whether standard hydrants or flush hydrants be installed should be left up to each district’s fire department. 

Ultimately, the table was issued until the money becomes available.

Independent Herald
Contact the Independent Herald at newsroom@ihoneida.com. Follow us on Twitter, @indherald.
