Obituary: Flora Duncan, 93
Obituaries
Updated:

Obituary: Flora Duncan, 93

By Independent Herald

Flora Lee Cross Duncan, of Winfield, passed away on Saturday, July 31, 2021 at her home with her loving family by her side. She was 93.

Life: Born Feb. 28, 1928, Flora was the daughter of the late Gathie and Dora Bridges Cross. She was a loving mother, grandmother and special friend to everyone, and a great caregiver to several people. She was a life-long member of the New Light United Baptist Church, and loved her church family, singing in the choir and helping in church activities.

Preceded in death: Flora was preceded in death by her loving husband of 61 years, Coleman Elbert Duncan; by two brothers, Alfred and Maynard Cross; by three sisters, Thelma Sauls, Jeanetta Duncan and Ocie Maxey; and by a great-great-granddaughter, Kelsie Jones.

Survivors: Flora is survived by,
• Son, Larry Bruce and Beverly Duncan;
• Daughters, Judy Fults and husband Larry, Pamela Jones, and Brenda Chitwood and husband Milford;
• 8 grandkids, Jimmy, Mason, Gwen, Cindy, Troy, Eric, Tonya and Chad;
• Great-grandkids, Logan, Emily, Megan, Jordan, Ashley, Katie, Leann, Taylor, Travis, Tori, Roy and Rosemarry;
• Great-great-grandkids, Kolsen, Matthew and Presley;
• Special niece, Lana Sams;
• Brother, Manford Cross;
• Sister-in-law, Helen Cross;
• And several nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Services: Friends may visit with the Duncan family on Monday, Aug. 2, 2021 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. in the chapel of Jones & Son Funeral Home in Oneida. Funeral service will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021 at 2 p.m. at the New Light United Baptist Church in Winfield with Bro. Jennings Terry and Bro. Larry Fults officiating. Music will be provided by John Watters and Tonie and Jamie Byrd. Committal service will follow in the Cross Cemetery.

Arrangements by Jones & Son Funeral Home.

Independent Herald
