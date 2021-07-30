Update: Brief heat wave ends this weekend

As reported earlier, the brief heat wave that Tennessee has been experiencing will come to an end this weekend, with a return to normal — and even slightly below-normal — temperatures.

We haven’t been too terribly hot here on the northern Cumberland Plateau, though Wednesday and Thursday may very well go down as the hottest two days of summer. Heat advisories extended as far north and east as Clay County but never quite made it to the plateau region.

Today will be a little cooler than Thursday, and tomorrow will be about the same as today, with temperatures both days in the mid 80s. The heat index will still be over 90° today in our neck of the woods, and will reach dangerous levels of over 100° on the southern plateau.

The heat wave will come to a halt on Sunday, when a frontal boundary is expected to bring increased thunderstorm activity to the entire state. We’ll see an increase in rain chances as early as Saturday evening, continuing into Sunday. Neither Saturday night or Sunday look like a complete washout by any means, but it’s likely that we’ll see some rain. And, in its aftermath, slightly below-normal temperatures.

The GFS model is showing a cool-down into the mid 70s for Sunday, then temperatures rebounding to around 80° for all of next week. It’s worth noting that the National Weather Service’s forecast for Oneida has us returning to the mid 80s by Thursday, with increasing thunderstorm chances — in other words, a typical summer pattern for this part of the country.

The bottom line, though, is that a trough in the upper atmosphere will remain in place over the eastern U.S. through next week, and that should translate to slightly below-average temperatures. It doesn’t appear that we’ll see a return to the kind of heat we’ve experienced this week anytime soon; the Climate Prediction Center is forecasting below-average temperatures through most of August. If that holds true, we’ll likely also see above-average rainfall through August.

Of course, it goes without saying that if we can make it through August without experiencing extreme heat, summer will be living on borrowed time. September usually brings us plenty of hot weather, to be sure, and 2019 showed us that really hot weather can persist well into October. But, at least in a normal year, the dog days of summer come to an end with the flip of the calendar that leaves August behind.