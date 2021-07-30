Obituary: Golda Potter, 90

Golda Potter, of Lorain, Oh., passed away on Thursday, July 29, 2021 at New Life Hospice Residence Center following a brief illness. She was 90.

Life: Golda was born June 18, 1931 in Robbins, Tenn. to the late Theodore and Bertie Smith Todd. She graduated from Robbins High School in 1950. She was a member of North Lake Missionary Baptist Church in South Amherst for 52 years. She enjoyed watching NBA basketball, working word search puzzles, watching game shows and attending her church. One of her greatest joys was watching her grandsons and great-grandchildren in all of their activities — especially her great-grandson, Mason, playing sports the last few years. A special treat was holding her fifth generation in her arms, a great-great-grandson, Kolson.

Preceded in death: Golda was preceded in death by her husband, Joe R. Potter, her son-in-law, Larry W. York, her brothers, William, T.C. and Roger Todd, her infant sister, Gladys, and her sisters, Ruby Flowers and Rheba Flowers.

Survivors: Golda is survived by,

• Her daughters, Angie York and Gerald Potter of Robbins, and Pam Cooper and husband Dale of Vermilion, Oh.;

• Special grandsons, Joey York and wife Annie of Robbins, and Curt Cooper and wife Lisa of Vermilion, Oh.;

• Special great-grandchildren, Jessica Shipwash and husband Jeff, Savannah York, Brady, Mason and Madilynn Cooper, and Lexi Bruce and JR Bruce;

• Special great-great-grandson, Kolson Shipwash;

• Her siblings, Commodore Todd and wife Pauline, and Jane Garrett, of Robbins;

• Sister-in-law, Louia Todd, of Robbins;

• And everal special nieces and nephews that she loved dearly.

Our beloved “Mam” will be truly missed by family, loved ones, neighbors and friends.

Services: A public visitation for family and friends will be held on Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Hempel Funeral Home, 373 Cleveland Ave. in Amherst, Oh. Funeral services will be held Monday, Aug. 2, 2021 at 11 a.m. at North Lake Missionary Baptist Church, 323 North Lake Street, South Amherst, Oh. 44001. Rev. Jayson Samons, pastor, will officiate. Rebroadcasting of services will be available at hempelfuneralhome.com.

Funeral services will continue in Huntsville, Tenn. on Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Four Oaks Funeral Home. Graveside services will be 11 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021, at Black Creek Crossroads Cemetery in Robbins. Bro. Mike Smithers will officiate.

The family suggests that memorial contributions be made to North Lake Missionary Baptist Church at the above address or Robbins First Baptist Church, 251 Sims Road, Robbins, TN 37852.

