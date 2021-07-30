Home Obituaries Obituary: Ellen Lawson, 71
Updated:

Obituary: Ellen Lawson, 71

By Independent Herald

Ellen Lawson, of Huntsville, departed this life on Friday, July 30, 2021 at Tennova North Medical Center in Knoxville, Tenn. She was 71.

Life: Born Nov. 2, 1949 in the Bull Creek community, Ellen was the daughter of the late Martha Harness. She was a member of the Bull Creek United Baptist Church.

Preceded in death: In addition to her mother, Ellen was preceded in death by her brother, Ricky Harness and wife Jeanette, and by grandparents Winfield and Bertha Harness.

Survivors: Ellen is survived by,
• Her husband, Ola Howard Lawson of Huntsville;
• Her sons, Stacy Lawson and Jonathan Lawson, both of Huntsville;
• Step-children, Darlene Cox, Colleen Chambers, Kenneth Wade Lawson and Darrell Lawson;
• Nieces, Heather and son Dalton, Kyli, and Kalie;
• And many other relatives and friends.

Services: The family will receive friends for visitation from 4 p.m. until 6:30 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 2, 2021 in the chapel of Four Oaks Funeral Home in Huntsville. Graveside services will be at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021 at the Bull Creek United Baptist Church with Bro. Don Hughett and Bro. Dudley Harness officiating. Music will be provided by the Don Hughett Family. Pallbearers will be family and friends.

Arrangements by Four Oaks Funeral Home in Huntsville.

