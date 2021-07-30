Comptroller’s office reports findings of Rescue Squad investigation

The TN Comptroller’s Office has completed an investigation into allegations of malfeasance within the Scott County Rescue Squad by announcing several findings.

The Comptroller’s Office released those findings on Friday, and Comptroller Jason E. Mumpower said in a letter to the officers and board members of the Rescue Squad that a copy of the findings had been turned over to the office of 8th Judicial District Attorney General Jared Effler, as well as the state attorney general and the governor’s office.

According to Mumpower’s report, the investigation covered selected financial records in the calendar years 2016, 2017 and 2018.

Investigators from the Comptroller’s Office identified $131,436.06 in purchases during the three-year period. Of those, they said that $37,574.46 lacked proper support in the form of invoices or receipts.

“Investigators were thus unable to determine whether these purchases were exclusively for the Squad’s benefit,” Mumpower’s report noted. “The lack of documentation weakens controls over the purchasing process, increases the risk of paying for something that was not received, and does not allow management to verify that the payments are proper and reasonable.”

The Comptroller’s Office recommend that purchases be made only for authorized expenditures, and that adequate documentation be maintained to support all purchases.

To be clear, the report from the Comptroller’s Office did not allege criminal wrongdoing. Rather, it identified what it described as deficiencies and forwarded that information to the D.A.’s office.

Nor did the report specify who, exactly, made the $37,574.46 in purchases that it said “lacked proper support.” In referencing a former squad captain — not named — who resigned in 2019 after 30 years of service, the Comptroller’s Office said that the officer did not require the squad’s treasurer to reconcile monthly bank statements with financial reports, require monthly financial reports to be prepared, require cash collections to be reconciled with cash on hand for fundraisers, or require adequate fuel logs to be maintained on $11.914.21 of fuel purchases.

The investigative findings noted that financial reports for the 2017 calendar year were missing.

The report went on to discuss an unauthorized withdrawal of $200 from an ATM, using a card that had been issued to the Rescue Squad. An investigation by the Scott County Sheriff’s Office was unable to conclusively identify who made the withdrawal because of the poor quality of photos from surveillance cameras. The captain and former treasurer of the squad told investigators that the card was used by multiple people and there was no documentation of chain of custody of the card.

In November 2018, the squad’s Walmart credit account was closed by Synchrony Bank “due to a restriction placed on the account for suspected unauthorized use and subsequent inactivity on the account.” According to investigators from the comptroller’s office, a Rescue Squad board member requested the restriction be placed on the account after suspecting that activity on the card was excessive.