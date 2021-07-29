Home Obituaries Obituary: Harry Raines, 77
Obituaries
Updated:

Obituary: Harry Raines, 77

By Independent Herald

Harry O. Raines Jr., of Robbins, departed this life on Tuesday, July 27, 2021 at his home, surrounded by family. He was 77.

Life: Harry was born in Robbins on May 11, 1944. He was a member of the Black Creek Crossroads Baptist Church.

Preceded in death: Harry was preceded in death by his father, Harry Raines; his mother, Neltha Raines; two brothers, William and Freddie Raines; son, Anthony Raines; and infant daughter, Susan Raines.

Survivors: Harry is survived by,
• Wife, Lula Raines;
• Brothers, Oscar Raines, and Vernon Raines and wife Shirley;
• Sons, Richard and wife Michelle, and Lonas and girlfriend Tracy Hicks;
• Daughters, Millicent and husband Johnnie, and Nancy and husband Lance, all of Robbins, and Eileen and fiance Ron of Kentucky;
• 9 grandsons and 8 granddaughters;
• 21 great-grandsons, 10 great-granddaughters;
• Special granddaughter Robyn Walker and husband Kevin of Robbins;
• And many other relatives and friends.

Services: Friends may visit with the Raines family on Friday, July 30, 2021 from 6 p.m. until time of the funeral service at 7 p.m. in the chapel of Jones & Son Funeral Home with Bro. Jerry Byrge and Bro. Brian Strunk officiating. Music will be provided by Penny Strunk and family. A committal service will be on Saturday, July 31, at 12 p.m. in the Black Creek Crossroads Cemetery in Robbins.

Arrangements by Jones & Son Funeral Home.

Independent Herald

