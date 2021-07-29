Obituary: Gloria Leach, 68

Gloria Faye Leach, of Robbins, passed away on Tuesday, July 27, 2021 at the Big South Fork Medical Center in Oneida. She was 68.

Life: Gloria was born in Scott County, Tenn. on Feb. 20, 1953.

Preceded in death: Gloria was preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Velma York Smithers.

Survivors: Gloria is survived by her daughter, Sheena Koger and husband Jason, and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, other relatives and friends.

Services: Friends may visit with the family on Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021 from 2 p.m. until time of the funeral service at 3 p.m. in the chapel of West-Murley Funeral Home in Oneida. Committal service will follow in the Black Creek Crossroads Cemetery in Oneida.

Arrangements by West-Murley Funeral Home.