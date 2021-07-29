Home Obituaries Obituary: Gloria Leach, 68
Obituaries
Updated:

Obituary: Gloria Leach, 68

By Independent Herald

Gloria Faye Leach, of Robbins, passed away on Tuesday, July 27, 2021 at the Big South Fork Medical Center in Oneida. She was 68.

Life: Gloria was born in Scott County, Tenn. on Feb. 20, 1953.

Preceded in death: Gloria was preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Velma York Smithers.

Survivors: Gloria is survived by her daughter, Sheena Koger and husband Jason, and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, other relatives and friends.

Services: Friends may visit with the family on Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021 from 2 p.m. until time of the funeral service at 3 p.m. in the chapel of West-Murley Funeral Home in Oneida. Committal service will follow in the Black Creek Crossroads Cemetery in Oneida.

Arrangements by West-Murley Funeral Home.

Independent Herald
Obituaries

Obituary: Harry Raines, 77

Independent Herald - 0
Harry O. Raines Jr., of Robbins, departed this life on Tuesday, July 27, 2021 at his home, surrounded by family. He was 77. Life: Harry...
Read more

