Obituary: Curtis Crabtree, 68

Curtis Crabtree, of Oneida, passed away on Tuesday, July 27, 2021 at the Big South Fork Medical Center in Oneida. He was 68.

Life: Born in Mount Pisgah, Ky., on July 5, 1953, Curt was the son of the late Joel Sherman and Becky Crabtree.

Preceded in death: In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brothers- and sisters-in-law R.T. Walden, Danny Goad, Kathy Crabtree, Ray Seiber, and Ray and Sheila Erwin; grandson Jameson Crabtree; and mother- and father-in-law Delphia and Morris Newport.

Survivors: Curt is survived by,

• Son, Jamie C. Crabtree and wife Jennifer;

• Grandson, Austin Crabtree;

• Granddaughters, Shameka Seiber, Jaylie Marlow, Gemma and Jazmyn Crabtree;

• Brothers and sisters, Ezra Crabtree, Clyde Crabtree, Audry Blevins, Oma Chambers, Frances Walden, Jewel Terry and husband Harlin, and Mae Goad;

• Special friends that were more like brothers, Buster Slaven, Wade Chambers, Ed Phillips, Perry Terry, Richard “Squirrel” Griffith and Anita and Kevin Lowery;

• Several nieces and nephews, and ohter relatives and friends who loved him dearly.

Services: Friends may visit with the Crabtree family on Saturday, July 31, 2021 from 2 p.m. until time of the funeral service at 3 p.m. in the chapel of West-Murley Funeral Home with Bro. David Brewster officiating. Music will be provided by the East Robbins Baptist Church choir. Committal service will follow in the Black Creek Crossroads Cemetery in Robbins. Pallbearers will be Richard Griffith, Ed Phillips, Wade Chambers, Skyler Seiber, Zach Seiber, Dalton Walden, Rick Walden and Buster Slaven. Honorary pallbearers will be Mike Walden, Ken Clark and Perry Terry.

Arrangements by West-Murley Funeral Home.