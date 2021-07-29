Home Obituaries Obituary: Curtis Crabtree, 68
- Advertisement -
Obituaries
Updated:

Obituary: Curtis Crabtree, 68

By Independent Herald

Curtis Crabtree, of Oneida, passed away on Tuesday, July 27, 2021 at the Big South Fork Medical Center in Oneida. He was 68.

Life: Born in Mount Pisgah, Ky., on July 5, 1953, Curt was the son of the late Joel Sherman and Becky Crabtree.

Preceded in death: In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brothers- and sisters-in-law R.T. Walden, Danny Goad, Kathy Crabtree, Ray Seiber, and Ray and Sheila Erwin; grandson Jameson Crabtree; and mother- and father-in-law Delphia and Morris Newport.

Survivors: Curt is survived by,
• Son, Jamie C. Crabtree and wife Jennifer;
• Grandson, Austin Crabtree;
• Granddaughters, Shameka Seiber, Jaylie Marlow, Gemma and Jazmyn Crabtree;
• Brothers and sisters, Ezra Crabtree, Clyde Crabtree, Audry Blevins, Oma Chambers, Frances Walden, Jewel Terry and husband Harlin, and Mae Goad;
• Special friends that were more like brothers, Buster Slaven, Wade Chambers, Ed Phillips, Perry Terry, Richard “Squirrel” Griffith and Anita and Kevin Lowery;
• Several nieces and nephews, and ohter relatives and friends who loved him dearly.

Services: Friends may visit with the Crabtree family on Saturday, July 31, 2021 from 2 p.m. until time of the funeral service at 3 p.m. in the chapel of West-Murley Funeral Home with Bro. David Brewster officiating. Music will be provided by the East Robbins Baptist Church choir. Committal service will follow in the Black Creek Crossroads Cemetery in Robbins. Pallbearers will be Richard Griffith, Ed Phillips, Wade Chambers, Skyler Seiber, Zach Seiber, Dalton Walden, Rick Walden and Buster Slaven. Honorary pallbearers will be Mike Walden, Ken Clark and Perry Terry.

Arrangements by West-Murley Funeral Home.

- Advertisement -
Independent Herald
Contact the Independent Herald at newsroom@ihoneida.com. Follow us on Twitter, @indherald.

Join our mailing list

We will not sell or spam your email address.

Stay Connected

10,239FansLike
1,280FollowersFollow
1,692FollowersFollow

The Latest

Local News

As covid numbers rise, many of those being hospitalized in East Tennessee are young adults

Independent Herald - 0
The increase of Covid-19 cases in Scott County is accelerating, which is hardly surprising, given that the number of new cases of the virus...
Read more
Local News

ATV riders warned to stay out of streams after citation issued

Independent Herald - 0
First, the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency asked riders not to ride in streams. Now it appears the agency is ready to take matters a...
Read more
Local News

Funeral services set for couple who died in car accident

Independent Herald - 0
Funeral services have been set for the Scott County couple who were killed in a tragic, head-on collision earlier this week. Curtis Crabtree of Oneida...
Read more
Obituaries

Obituary: Harry Raines, 77

Independent Herald - 0
Harry O. Raines Jr., of Robbins, departed this life on Tuesday, July 27, 2021 at his home, surrounded by family. He was 77. Life: Harry...
Read more

Related Stories

Obituaries

Obituary: Harry Raines, 77

Independent Herald - 0
Harry O. Raines Jr., of Robbins, departed this life on Tuesday, July 27, 2021 at his home, surrounded by family. He was 77. Life: Harry...
Read more
Obituaries

Obituary: Gloria Leach, 68

Independent Herald - 0
Gloria Faye Leach, of Robbins, passed away on Tuesday, July 27, 2021 at the Big South Fork Medical Center in Oneida. She was 68. Life:...
Read more
Obituaries

Obituary: April Bowling, 70

Independent Herald - 0
April Lee Bowling, of the West Robbins community, passed away on Monday, July 26, 2021 at the University of Tennessee Medical Center in Knoxville,...
Read more
Obituaries

Obituary: Anthony Harness, 15

Independent Herald - 0
Anthony Harness, of Helenwood, passed away on Sunday, July 25, 2021 at the University of Kentucky Medical Center in Lexington, Ky. He was 15. Life:...
Read more
Obituaries

Obituary: Joyce Lloyd, 74

Independent Herald - 0
Joyce Washam Lloyd, of Pioneer, passed away on Sunday, July 25, 2021 at the North Knoxville Medical Center in Powell, Tenn. She was 74. Life:...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Founded in America's 200th year, in the spirit of '76, the Independent Herald is the award-winning voice of Scott County, Tenn. and Big South Fork Country — the heart of the Cumberlands!

Editor Picks

Yager highlights commitments to mental health, volunteer firemen and broadband expansion

Local News Independent Herald - 0
In a visit to Scott County on Thursday, State Sen. Ken Yager, R-Kingston, applauded the state’s commitments to mental health, broadband expansion and volunteer...
Read more

Oneida woman charged after short pursuit, accused of aiding fugitive son

Local News Independent Herald - 0
An Oneida woman has been arrested following a short pursuit by police last week. Kimberly Ann Ross, 47, of Strawberry Flats Road, was arrested by...
Read more

Obituary: Leela Byrd Cross, 97

Obituaries Independent Herald - 0
Leela Byrd Cross, of HUntsville, passed away July 21, 2021 at the Huntsville Manor. She was 97. Life: Born July 12, 1924 in the Norma...
Read more

Latest News

As covid numbers rise, many of those being hospitalized in East Tennessee are young adults

Local News Independent Herald - 0
The increase of Covid-19 cases in Scott County is accelerating, which is hardly surprising, given that the number of new cases of the virus...
Read more

ATV riders warned to stay out of streams after citation issued

Local News Independent Herald - 0
First, the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency asked riders not to ride in streams. Now it appears the agency is ready to take matters a...
Read more

Funeral services set for couple who died in car accident

Local News Independent Herald - 0
Funeral services have been set for the Scott County couple who were killed in a tragic, head-on collision earlier this week. Curtis Crabtree of Oneida...
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Stay in the know by signing up for our newsletter.

We will never sell or spam your email address.

© Independent Herald/Liberty Press Inc. | Oneida, TN