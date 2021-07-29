Funeral services set for couple who died in car accident

Funeral services have been set for the Scott County couple who were killed in a tragic, head-on collision earlier this week.

Curtis Crabtree of Oneida and his girlfriend, Gloria Leach of Robbins, both age 68, died in the two-vehicle accident, which occurred on U.S. Hwy. 27 south of the New River Bridge just before dawn Tuesday, July 27.

A third person, 42-year-old Daniel West of Helenwood, was seriously injured in the accident.

The couple will be laid to rest at Black Creek Crossroads Cemetery in Robbins in separate services 24 hours apart.

Crabtree’s funeral service will be at 3 p.m. Saturday with David Brewster officiating. The family will receive friends beginning at 2 p.m. The funeral will then proceed to the cemetery for a committal service.

Leach’s funeral service will be Sunday at 3 p.m. The family will receive friends beginning at 2 p.m. with a committal service to follow at the cemetery.

Both funeral services will be held in the chapel of West-Murley Funeral Home in Oneida.