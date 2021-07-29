- Advertisement -
Home News Local News Funeral services set for couple who died in car accident
NewsLocal News
Updated:

Funeral services set for couple who died in car accident

By Independent Herald

Curtis Crabtree and Gloria Leach, both 68, were killed in a traffic accident south of Huntsville on Tuesday, July 27, 2021.

Funeral services have been set for the Scott County couple who were killed in a tragic, head-on collision earlier this week.

Curtis Crabtree of Oneida and his girlfriend, Gloria Leach of Robbins, both age 68, died in the two-vehicle accident, which occurred on U.S. Hwy. 27 south of the New River Bridge just before dawn Tuesday, July 27.

A third person, 42-year-old Daniel West of Helenwood, was seriously injured in the accident.

- Advertisement -

The couple will be laid to rest at Black Creek Crossroads Cemetery in Robbins in separate services 24 hours apart.

Crabtree’s funeral service will be at 3 p.m. Saturday with David Brewster officiating. The family will receive friends beginning at 2 p.m. The funeral will then proceed to the cemetery for a committal service.

Leach’s funeral service will be Sunday at 3 p.m. The family will receive friends beginning at 2 p.m. with a committal service to follow at the cemetery.

Both funeral services will be held in the chapel of West-Murley Funeral Home in Oneida.

Independent Herald
Contact the Independent Herald at newsroom@ihoneida.com. Follow us on Twitter, @indherald.
- Advertisement -

Join our mailing list

We will not sell or spam your email address.

- Advertisement -

Stay Connected

10,239FansLike
1,280FollowersFollow
1,692FollowersFollow

The Latest

Local News

As covid numbers rise, many of those being hospitalized in East Tennessee are young adults

Independent Herald - 0
The increase of Covid-19 cases in Scott County is accelerating, which is hardly surprising, given that the number of new cases of the virus...
Read more
Local News

ATV riders warned to stay out of streams after citation issued

Independent Herald - 0
First, the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency asked riders not to ride in streams. Now it appears the agency is ready to take matters a...
Read more
Local News

Funeral services set for couple who died in car accident

Independent Herald - 0
Funeral services have been set for the Scott County couple who were killed in a tragic, head-on collision earlier this week. Curtis Crabtree of Oneida...
Read more
Obituaries

Obituary: Harry Raines, 77

Independent Herald - 0
Harry O. Raines Jr., of Robbins, departed this life on Tuesday, July 27, 2021 at his home, surrounded by family. He was 77. Life: Harry...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Related Stories

Local News

As covid numbers rise, many of those being hospitalized in East Tennessee are young adults

Independent Herald - 0
The increase of Covid-19 cases in Scott County is accelerating, which is hardly surprising, given that the number of new cases of the virus...
Read more
Local News

ATV riders warned to stay out of streams after citation issued

Independent Herald - 0
First, the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency asked riders not to ride in streams. Now it appears the agency is ready to take matters a...
Read more
Local News

Two killed, one seriously injured in predawn accident

Independent Herald - 0
HUNTSVILLE — A Scott County couple were killed in a predawn head-on collision on U.S. Hwy. 27 just south of here Tuesday (July 27)...
Read more
Local News

Oneida woman charged after short pursuit, accused of aiding fugitive son

Independent Herald - 0
An Oneida woman has been arrested following a short pursuit by police last week. Kimberly Ann Ross, 47, of Strawberry Flats Road, was arrested by...
Read more
Local News

Morgan County man arrested after car theft

Independent Herald - 0
A Morgan County man is facing felony charges in Oneida following the brazen theft of a vehicle from an auto sales lot on Alberta...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Founded in America's 200th year, in the spirit of '76, the Independent Herald is the award-winning voice of Scott County, Tenn. and Big South Fork Country — the heart of the Cumberlands!

Editor Picks

Obituary: April Bowling, 70

Obituaries Independent Herald - 0
April Lee Bowling, of the West Robbins community, passed away on Monday, July 26, 2021 at the University of Tennessee Medical Center in Knoxville,...
Read more

As another surge of covid takes hold in Tennessee, the deaths are skewing younger

Local News Independent Herald - 0
There’s no way to sugarcoat it: Tennessee is in the early stages of yet another covid surge. Whether that surge will ultimately spread to Scott...
Read more

Yager touts criminal justice reform that will get non-violent prisoners out of jail quicker, help prevent them from going back

Local News Independent Herald - 0
Tennessee’s criminal justice program is getting an overhaul that’s intended to lessen the burden on the state’s prisons, and help prevent non-violent offenders from...
Read more

Latest News

As covid numbers rise, many of those being hospitalized in East Tennessee are young adults

Local News Independent Herald - 0
The increase of Covid-19 cases in Scott County is accelerating, which is hardly surprising, given that the number of new cases of the virus...
Read more

ATV riders warned to stay out of streams after citation issued

Local News Independent Herald - 0
First, the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency asked riders not to ride in streams. Now it appears the agency is ready to take matters a...
Read more

Funeral services set for couple who died in car accident

Local News Independent Herald - 0
Funeral services have been set for the Scott County couple who were killed in a tragic, head-on collision earlier this week. Curtis Crabtree of Oneida...
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Stay in the know by signing up for our newsletter.

We will never sell or spam your email address.

© Independent Herald/Liberty Press Inc. | Oneida, TN