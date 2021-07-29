ATV riders warned to stay out of streams after citation issued

First, the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency asked riders not to ride in streams. Now it appears the agency is ready to take matters a step further.

Jamie Carroll, who lives in Campbell County and guides riders on the North Cumberland Wildlife Management Area, made a Facebook post last week after he was issued a citation by a TWRA law enforcement officer, urging his fellow riders to avoid finding themselves in a similar situation.

“I got my ticket, and I could have lost my riding privileges,” said Carroll. “So if you value yours, please don’t be riding up and down the creeks.”

TWRA showed up at Carroll’s home after he posted some pictures on Facebook of his off-road vehicle parked at the top of Hickory Creek Falls in the sprawling wildlife management area, which encompasses parts of Scott County, Anderson County and Claiborne County, in addition to Campbell County.

Dustin Burke of Oneida, one of the game wardens assigned to the North Cumberland WMA, issued the citation. Earlier this year, Burke and a fellow game warden, Joel Hyden, published an article in the Independent Herald urging riders to have fun but to stay out of creeks. Riding in a stream, except to cross on a trail, is illegal.

The article was widely shared amongst riders in Facebook groups dedicated to off-roading in the North Cumberland WMA, but many didn’t heed the message.

Carroll learned the hard way, though he says he was unaware of the harm caused by riding in the stream or he wouldn’t have done it.

There are numerous streams within the WMA and surrounding private properties that are being damaged by ATV riders.

“Montgomery Fork and the trails that lead to what is widely known as the ‘Eternal Flame’ is a case in point or prime example,” Burke and Hyden wrote in March. “Riders must cross a creek in four different places to reach the Eternal Flame. Crossing from one side of the creek to the other is a generally accepted practice that only impacts the fish and other aquatic life in a small area of crossing. Riding upstream and downstream for long distances, however, is an entirely different issue and problem.”

For many ATV riders, leaving the trail and hitting streams seems like innocent fun. It’s common practice for riders to take photos of their machines parked on top of waterfalls. For example, one of the most common photo spots on Brimstone Recreation, which is not state property but is nearly 20,000 acres of privately-owned timber lands managed for ATV riding, is on top of a small waterfall along Indian Fork Creek.

But TWRA says that what seems like harmless fun is actually doing irreparable harm to streams and, more importantly, to the rare fish that call those streams home.

“Where do the fish and other aquatic life have to go while eight, nine, 15 or so SxSs come all the way up through their home? I would imagine, just the same as if a tornado or hurricane tore through our neighborhoods. They have absolutely nowhere to go. While you are ‘tearing up through’ the creek, although seemingly fun, ultimately you are disrupting habitat, changing water quality, and harming the organisms that thrive in the waters and bottoms of that creek!,” Burke and Hyden wrote in their plea to riders.

The wildlife officers appealed to riders’ caring nature.

“The riders that we mostly encounter are always willing to do whatever they can to make NCWMA a better place,” they wrote. “I have to believe that if some riders just stopped and thought about the impacts that riding up and down the creek are having on fish and other wildlife that they would change their ways.”

Carroll says that statement is true of him. While he initially complained on Facebook that there weren’t signs posted to inform riders that it’s illegal to ride in the stream, he has become an advocate for informing others about the rare fish that live in those streams.

One of those fish is the redlips darter, a threatened species that is found in the Big South Fork River and in the streams of the North Cumberland WMA.

“I was very unaware of the damage and the endangered fish,” Carroll said. “More people need to read the article about this little fish. Because if anyone gets caught riding up and down the creeks there’s a good possibility they could lose their riding privileges and a stiff fine.”

There’s also the blackside dace, which is specifically found in Hickory Creek, where Carroll was riding.

TWRA has said they will issue citations to anyone that is seen riding in streams.

Underscoring just how prevalent the issue is, and how many minds must be changed, one new business catering to off-road riders on the North Cumberland, Royal Blue Offroad Rentals, published a commercial in June that heavily features ATVs charging through streams on the WMA. The business has also been issued a citation, and Burke said its owners have promised to help spread the word about staying out of streams. So far, though, the video, shared nearly 400 times, remains up.

Predictably, not everyone was happy with TWRA’s approach to Carroll’s situation. His initial post on the subject included comments about the “Gestapo” and “liberals.”

“Here in Kentucky we all ride in the creeks,” one rider said. “Ain’t never herd (sic) such bull of not allowed to ride in creeks! #creeksquad”

However, it’s also illegal to ride in streams in Kentucky.

Not everyone was critical of the situation.

“They are there to protect the land at all cost,” Rocky Layman said of Burke and his fellow officers. “And they are good at their job. I am not perfect and have made mistakes as well and sometimes had to pay for the education.”

As for Carroll, it’s not only a lesson learned but an opportunity to advocate.

“These fish are endangered,” he said. “We have to stop riding up and down the creeks not just for their own sake but for our own sake. I myself don’t want another ticket or to lose my riding privileges.”