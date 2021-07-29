As covid numbers rise, many of those being hospitalized in East Tennessee are young adults

The increase of Covid-19 cases in Scott County is accelerating, which is hardly surprising, given that the number of new cases of the virus had already increased sharply in all neighboring counties.

According to the TN Dept. of Health, there were 12 active cases of Covid-19 in Scott County as of Wednesday, the highest number since June 4. Just eight days ago, there was only one active case of the virus in Scott County.

The Dept. of Health has reported eight new cases of the virus in Scott County in the past three days, the highest three-day total since May.

The uptick in new cases had already begun in neighboring counties. Campbell County currently has 41 active cases of the virus, while Morgan County has 58 active cases.

The same trend is being seen statewide. The Dept. of Health reported 2,226 new cases of the virus across Tennessee on Wednesday, a number that is steadily climbing. There are currently 811 people hospitalized with the virus, a number that is also climbing. And testing positivity is well above 10%.

In the 19-county East Tennessee region, which includes Scott County, there were 124 people hospitalized with coronavirus as of Tuesday. That’s up sharply since July 1, when there were only 30 people hospitalized with the virus.

Health care experts have repeatedly warned that the delta variant of coronavirus that is causing the surge in new cases not only in Tennessee but across America is spreading amongst the unvaccinated. As the Independent Herald previously reported, this trend is resulting in younger adults making up an increasing percentage of the deaths attributed to the virus in Tennessee.

The University of Tennessee Medical Center’s Dr. James Shamiyeh said at a public meeting in Knoxville on Wednesday that almost half of those currently hospitalized with Covid-19 are under 50 years old. He added that 89% of those currently hospitalized are unvaccinated.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control & Prevention on Tuesday issued new mask guidance, saying that people who live in communities where the spread of the virus is accelerating should return to wearing masks indoors, even if they’re vaccinated. The CDC is also recommending that all students and staff wear masks when the new school year begins next month.

Republicans in the Tennessee Senate signed a letter earlier this week urging all Tennesseans to be vaccinated against coronavirus. To date, fewer than 40% of Scott Countians are fully vaccinated, and the number of new vaccinations appears to have hit a wall in the past month.