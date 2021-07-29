- Advertisement -
Home News Local News As covid numbers rise, many of those being hospitalized in East Tennessee...
NewsLocal News
Updated:

As covid numbers rise, many of those being hospitalized in East Tennessee are young adults

By Independent Herald

The increase of Covid-19 cases in Scott County is accelerating, which is hardly surprising, given that the number of new cases of the virus had already increased sharply in all neighboring counties.

According to the TN Dept. of Health, there were 12 active cases of Covid-19 in Scott County as of Wednesday, the highest number since June 4. Just eight days ago, there was only one active case of the virus in Scott County.

The Dept. of Health has reported eight new cases of the virus in Scott County in the past three days, the highest three-day total since May.

The uptick in new cases had already begun in neighboring counties. Campbell County currently has 41 active cases of the virus, while Morgan County has 58 active cases.

- Advertisement -

The same trend is being seen statewide. The Dept. of Health reported 2,226 new cases of the virus across Tennessee on Wednesday, a number that is steadily climbing. There are currently 811 people hospitalized with the virus, a number that is also climbing. And testing positivity is well above 10%.

In the 19-county East Tennessee region, which includes Scott County, there were 124 people hospitalized with coronavirus as of Tuesday. That’s up sharply since July 1, when there were only 30 people hospitalized with the virus.

Health care experts have repeatedly warned that the delta variant of coronavirus that is causing the surge in new cases not only in Tennessee but across America is spreading amongst the unvaccinated. As the Independent Herald previously reported, this trend is resulting in younger adults making up an increasing percentage of the deaths attributed to the virus in Tennessee.

The University of Tennessee Medical Center’s Dr. James Shamiyeh said at a public meeting in Knoxville on Wednesday that almost half of those currently hospitalized with Covid-19 are under 50 years old. He added that 89% of those currently hospitalized are unvaccinated.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control & Prevention on Tuesday issued new mask guidance, saying that people who live in communities where the spread of the virus is accelerating should return to wearing masks indoors, even if they’re vaccinated. The CDC is also recommending that all students and staff wear masks when the new school year begins next month.

Republicans in the Tennessee Senate signed a letter earlier this week urging all Tennesseans to be vaccinated against coronavirus. To date, fewer than 40% of Scott Countians are fully vaccinated, and the number of new vaccinations appears to have hit a wall in the past month.

Independent Herald
Contact the Independent Herald at newsroom@ihoneida.com. Follow us on Twitter, @indherald.
- Advertisement -

Join our mailing list

We will not sell or spam your email address.

- Advertisement -

Stay Connected

10,239FansLike
1,280FollowersFollow
1,692FollowersFollow

The Latest

Local News

As covid numbers rise, many of those being hospitalized in East Tennessee are young adults

Independent Herald - 0
The increase of Covid-19 cases in Scott County is accelerating, which is hardly surprising, given that the number of new cases of the virus...
Read more
Local News

ATV riders warned to stay out of streams after citation issued

Independent Herald - 0
First, the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency asked riders not to ride in streams. Now it appears the agency is ready to take matters a...
Read more
Local News

Funeral services set for couple who died in car accident

Independent Herald - 0
Funeral services have been set for the Scott County couple who were killed in a tragic, head-on collision earlier this week. Curtis Crabtree of Oneida...
Read more
Obituaries

Obituary: Harry Raines, 77

Independent Herald - 0
Harry O. Raines Jr., of Robbins, departed this life on Tuesday, July 27, 2021 at his home, surrounded by family. He was 77. Life: Harry...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Related Stories

Local News

ATV riders warned to stay out of streams after citation issued

Independent Herald - 0
First, the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency asked riders not to ride in streams. Now it appears the agency is ready to take matters a...
Read more
Local News

Funeral services set for couple who died in car accident

Independent Herald - 0
Funeral services have been set for the Scott County couple who were killed in a tragic, head-on collision earlier this week. Curtis Crabtree of Oneida...
Read more
Local News

Two killed, one seriously injured in predawn accident

Independent Herald - 0
HUNTSVILLE — A Scott County couple were killed in a predawn head-on collision on U.S. Hwy. 27 just south of here Tuesday (July 27)...
Read more
Local News

Oneida woman charged after short pursuit, accused of aiding fugitive son

Independent Herald - 0
An Oneida woman has been arrested following a short pursuit by police last week. Kimberly Ann Ross, 47, of Strawberry Flats Road, was arrested by...
Read more
Local News

Morgan County man arrested after car theft

Independent Herald - 0
A Morgan County man is facing felony charges in Oneida following the brazen theft of a vehicle from an auto sales lot on Alberta...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Founded in America's 200th year, in the spirit of '76, the Independent Herald is the award-winning voice of Scott County, Tenn. and Big South Fork Country — the heart of the Cumberlands!

Editor Picks

BGC announces 7 new inductees for Hall of Fame

Local News Independent Herald - 0
Seven new members of the Boys & Girls Club of the Cumberland Plateau Hall of Fame will be inducted when the BGC holds its...
Read more

Obituary: Joyce Lloyd, 74

Obituaries Independent Herald - 0
Joyce Washam Lloyd, of Pioneer, passed away on Sunday, July 25, 2021 at the North Knoxville Medical Center in Powell, Tenn. She was 74. Life:...
Read more

Obituary: Leela Byrd Cross, 97

Obituaries Independent Herald - 0
Leela Byrd Cross, of HUntsville, passed away July 21, 2021 at the Huntsville Manor. She was 97. Life: Born July 12, 1924 in the Norma...
Read more

Latest News

As covid numbers rise, many of those being hospitalized in East Tennessee are young adults

Local News Independent Herald - 0
The increase of Covid-19 cases in Scott County is accelerating, which is hardly surprising, given that the number of new cases of the virus...
Read more

ATV riders warned to stay out of streams after citation issued

Local News Independent Herald - 0
First, the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency asked riders not to ride in streams. Now it appears the agency is ready to take matters a...
Read more

Funeral services set for couple who died in car accident

Local News Independent Herald - 0
Funeral services have been set for the Scott County couple who were killed in a tragic, head-on collision earlier this week. Curtis Crabtree of Oneida...
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Stay in the know by signing up for our newsletter.

We will never sell or spam your email address.

© Independent Herald/Liberty Press Inc. | Oneida, TN