Eye to the Sky: This heat will not last

It was hot outside yesterday. It’s going to be even hotter today, and it’ll be just as hot tomorrow. Friday will be hot, as well.

We don’t have heat advisories in place or anything like that, but it’ll be hot nevertheless. The National Weather Service is forecasting a high of 91° the next two days in Oneida. That doesn’t sound too hot, but for our area, it actually is. Despite temperature readings in the upper 90s from thermometers that aren’t correctly placed out of direct sunlight, we typically top out in the mid 80s here on the Cumberland Plateau during the summer months. We very rarely hit 100° (it’s happened less than 10 times in Oneida since records-keeping began), and we don’t often make it to 95°.

The next two days could actually be the hottest two-day stretch this summer (we hit 92° on June 30 and again on July 1). So, it’s going to be hot. The heat index will probably exceed 100° in the southern valley locations that are typically the hottest in East Tennessee, and it’ll be well into the 90s even here on the northern plateau, which is the coolest part of East Tennessee outside of the high mountains.

The good news? The heat won’t last. If you absolutely abhor this kind of weather, make it your goal to get through Friday. Then relief will be at hand.

The GFS computer model currently has us topping out only in the 70s on Sunday with plenty of thunderstorms, and it has us failing to get back to 80° all the way through Wednesday of next week. That’s pretty incredible for the first of August, but it’s par for the course this summer, a season that has presented far more cold fronts and cooler temperatures than we usually see during the summer months.

It’s worth noting that the NWS isn’t currently buying in on the full extent of the cool down. The NWS is forecasting a high of 82° for us on Sunday, with highs in the low 80s again Monday and Tuesday. That’s still a full 10 degrees cooler than what we’re going to be experiencing the next few days.

The cooler temperatures are due to yet another cold front that’s going to encroach upon the area on Sunday. It will likely stall out somewhere to our south, and that’s going to create several days of the same below-average (slightly) temperatures and above-average (slightly) rainfall that we’ve seen all summer long.

One note about the rainfall: After Sunday, which should bring widespread rains to the region, the daily showers and thunderstorms will be focused on the stalled frontal boundary, so rain coverage will depend on wherever that stalling takes place. That probably means our area of the northern plateau will be looking at only slight rain chances for most of next week, but it’s definitely going to be cooler than it is this week. And, for now, there are no signs that extreme heat is going to set up over our area for the end of summer like it occasionally does. In fact, the Climate Prediction Center is forecasting cooler-than-average temperatures for much of Tennessee through most of August.