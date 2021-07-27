Two killed, one seriously injured in predawn accident

HUNTSVILLE — A Scott County couple were killed in a predawn head-on collision on U.S. Hwy. 27 just south of here Tuesday (July 27) morning, while a third person was seriously injured.

Curtis Crabtree, 68, of Oneida, and Gloria Leach, 68, of Robbins, were killed in the accident, which occurred just after 5:30 a.m. on U.S. Hwy. 27, near Sycamore Lane just south of the New River Bridge.

According to a preliminary report filed by the Tennessee Highway Patrol, the accident occurred when Crabtree’s 2006 Nissan Sentra, which was northbound on U.S. 27, crossed the center line and struck a southbound 2014 Chevy Silverado. Both vehicles came to an uncontrolled stop near the point of the collision.

The driver of the Silverado, Daniel West, 42, of Helenwood, was seriously injured in the accident and was airlifted to University of Tennessee Medical Center in Knoxville. He was reportedly en route to work in Oak Ridge when the accident occurred.

Both Crabtree and Leach were deceased at the scene, according to THP’s report.

According to the investigating trooper, West and Leach were wearing seatbelts; Crabtree was not.

The THP’s preliminary report did not list any potential contributing factors to the accident; however, dense fog that had lifted off nearby New River was reportedly in place along the highway at the time of the accident.

U.S. 27 was closed in either direction for nearly five hours as the accident was investigated and the wreckage was cleared. Traffic diverted through the Low Gap community by way of Brimstone Road in Robbins until the highway reopened late Tuesday morning.

A number of emergency agencies responded to the accident, including the Scott County Sheriff’s Office, Scott County Ambulance Service and the Scott County Rescue Squad.