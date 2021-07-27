- Advertisement -
Home News Region/State Tennessee Republicans encourage Tennesseans to receive covid vaccination
NewsRegion/State
Updated:

Tennessee Republicans encourage Tennesseans to receive covid vaccination

By Independent Herald

NASHVILLE — Republican members of the Tennessee Senate on Monday released a letter touting the importance of the Covid-19 vaccines and urging all Tennesseans to get the vaccine.

Molly Gormley, the deputy press secretary for the Tennessee Senate Republican Caucus, accused recent national news coverage of painting an “inaccurate picture” of the approach Tennessee’s government has taken towards the vaccine. She said the Senators are signing the letter in hopes of correcting the record and leaving no doubt about where they stand.

“Although we have made progress, Covid-19 is not over,” the letter states. “There has been a recent spike in the number of cases, which includes the virus’s more contagious delta variant. A strong majority of these cases are among those who are not vaccinated. And virtually all of those currently hospitalized with Covid-19 have not been vaccinated.”

The letter was signed by every member of the Republican Caucus leadership team, including its chairman, Sen. Ken Yager, who represents Scott County. It pointed out that if the vaccines had been available from the start and widely used, the loss of over 600,000 American lives could have been avoided.

- Advertisement -

“We are well beyond the Covid-19 vaccine trial stage,” the letter continued. “Nearly 338 million doses of the vaccines have been administered in the U.S. with few adverse side effects. Please compare the very rare instances of side effects with the more than 600,000 deaths in the U.S. which have occurred due to Covid-19. The facts are clear — the benefits of the vaccines far outweigh the risks.”

The letter emphasized that state law will not require vaccine mandates for Tennesseans. Earlier this year, the General Assembly passed legislation prohibiting state and local governments from requiring “vaccine passports.”

“Every life lost to this virus is tragic,” the letter stated. “The Covid-19 vaccine saves lives. Again, we strongly urge all Tennesseans to study the facts, talk to your doctor and get vaccinated.”

To date, fewer than 4 in 10 Tennesseans have been fully vaccinated.

Independent Herald
Contact the Independent Herald at newsroom@ihoneida.com. Follow us on Twitter, @indherald.
- Advertisement -

Join our mailing list

We will not sell or spam your email address.

- Advertisement -

Stay Connected

10,239FansLike
1,280FollowersFollow
1,692FollowersFollow

The Latest

Region/State

Tennessee Republicans encourage Tennesseans to receive covid vaccination

Independent Herald - 0
NASHVILLE — Republican members of the Tennessee Senate on Monday released a letter touting the importance of the Covid-19 vaccines and urging all Tennesseans...
Read more
Obituaries

Obituary: April Bowling, 70

Independent Herald - 0
April Lee Bowling, of the West Robbins community, passed away on Monday, July 26, 2021 at the University of Tennessee Medical Center in Knoxville,...
Read more
Obituaries

Obituary: Anthony Harness, 15

Independent Herald - 0
Anthony Harness, of Helenwood, passed away on Sunday, July 25, 2021 at the University of Kentucky Medical Center in Lexington, Ky. He was 15. Life:...
Read more
Obituaries

Obituary: Joyce Lloyd, 74

Independent Herald - 0
Joyce Washam Lloyd, of Pioneer, passed away on Sunday, July 25, 2021 at the North Knoxville Medical Center in Powell, Tenn. She was 74. Life:...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Related Stories

Region/State

New law strengthening penalties for crimes against children set to take effect

Independent Herald - 0
NASHVILLE — Several new laws protecting children are set to take effect on July 1 in Tennessee.  This includes major Truth in Sentencing legislation ensuring...
Read more
Region/State

FBI seeks public’s help in identifying victims of accused sexual predator

Independent Herald - 0
KNOXVILLE — The Federal Bureau of Investigation is seeking the public's help in identifying potential victims of a Chattanooga man who has been indicted...
Read more
Region/State

Yager announces funding to help Tennesseans struggling with housing needs and homelessness

Independent Herald - 0
NASHVILLE — Tennesseans who are delinquent on their mortgages, facing foreclosure and loss of utilities, will now have some help from the state. Sen. Ken...
Read more
Region/State

Yager elected chairman of TACIR

Independent Herald - 0
NASHVILLE — State Sen. Ken Yager, R-Kingston, was elected Wednesday as chairman of the Tennessee Advisory Commission on Intergovernmental Relations (TACIR). The 25-member group...
Read more
Region/State

Tennessee begins crackdown on fraudulent unemployment claims

Independent Herald - 0
Out-of-work Tennesseans who are milking the unemployment insurance system may soon find their benefits cut off, and even be asked to repay the funds...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Founded in America's 200th year, in the spirit of '76, the Independent Herald is the award-winning voice of Scott County, Tenn. and Big South Fork Country — the heart of the Cumberlands!

Editor Picks

RSCC at 50: How Scott County became one of college’s first satellite campuses

Education Independent Herald - 0
“Our future has to be in education. There’s no question about it.” Those were the words of the late W.H. (Bill) Swain as part of...
Read more

Obituary: Leela Byrd Cross, 97

Obituaries Independent Herald - 0
Leela Byrd Cross, of HUntsville, passed away July 21, 2021 at the Huntsville Manor. She was 97. Life: Born July 12, 1924 in the Norma...
Read more

Oneida woman charged after short pursuit, accused of aiding fugitive son

Local News Independent Herald - 0
An Oneida woman has been arrested following a short pursuit by police last week. Kimberly Ann Ross, 47, of Strawberry Flats Road, was arrested by...
Read more

Latest News

Tennessee Republicans encourage Tennesseans to receive covid vaccination

Region/State Independent Herald - 0
NASHVILLE — Republican members of the Tennessee Senate on Monday released a letter touting the importance of the Covid-19 vaccines and urging all Tennesseans...
Read more

Obituary: April Bowling, 70

Obituaries Independent Herald - 0
April Lee Bowling, of the West Robbins community, passed away on Monday, July 26, 2021 at the University of Tennessee Medical Center in Knoxville,...
Read more

Obituary: Anthony Harness, 15

Obituaries Independent Herald - 0
Anthony Harness, of Helenwood, passed away on Sunday, July 25, 2021 at the University of Kentucky Medical Center in Lexington, Ky. He was 15. Life:...
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Stay in the know by signing up for our newsletter.

We will never sell or spam your email address.

© Independent Herald/Liberty Press Inc. | Oneida, TN