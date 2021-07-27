Obituary: Lucille Wright, 87

Ava Lucille Dishman Wright, of Robbins, passed away on Friday, July 23, 2021 at the Beech Tree Post-Acute & Rehab Center in Jellico, Tenn. She was 87.

Life: Born in Monticello, Ky. on June 1, 1934, Lucille was the daughter of the late Archie Menzo and Bertha Lee Shoopman Dishman.

Preceded in death: In addition to her parents, Lucille was preceded in death by her husband, Brady Wright; one sister, Linda Univee Brummett; and four brothers, Archie Dishman Jr., Ralph, Ray and Walter Russell Dishman.

Survivors: Lucille is survived by a sister, Delphia Beatrice Brummett of New River; by her cousin, Linda Ross, who was her caregiver; and by many nieces, nephews and other family members and friends.

Services: A private family service will be held.

Arrangements by West-Murley Funeral Home.