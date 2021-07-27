Home Obituaries Obituary: Joyce Lloyd, 74
Obituaries
Updated:

Obituary: Joyce Lloyd, 74

By Independent Herald

Joyce Washam Lloyd, of Pioneer, passed away on Sunday, July 25, 2021 at the North Knoxville Medical Center in Powell, Tenn. She was 74.

Life: Born in Scott County on June 11, 1947, she was the daughter of the late Walter and Eva Smithers Washam.

Preceded in death: In addition to her parents, Joyce was preceded in death by her husband, James L. Lloyd; sister-in-law, Dorothy Kidd; brother, Billy Washam; and brother-in-law, J.C. Lloyd.

Survivors: Joyce is survived by,
• Daughter, Shandle Lynn Turner and husband Tyler;
• Sisters, Mae Burchfield, and Wilma Sexton and husband Delmer;
• Brother, Johnny Washam and wife Lela;
• Sister-in-law, Nan Washam;
• Niece and caregiver, Melissa Jeffers;
• Grandchildren, Tyrel Turner and Shaw Turner;
• Special cousin, Elizabeth White;
• Brother- and sisters-in-law, Geneva Lloyd, Jimmy Ray and Virgie Lloyd;
• Special friends, Rena Gibson and Ray and Gail Austin;
• And many other relatives and friends.

Services: Friends may visit with the Lloyd family on Thursday, July 29, 2021 from 3 p.m. until time of the funeral service at 4 p.m. in the chapel of West-Murley Funeral Home in Oneida with Bro. Dewayne Lawson officiating. Committal service will follow in the Carson Memorial Park in Oneida. Pallbearers will be Tyrel Turner, Shaw Turner, Sonny Washam, Colby Jeffers, Melvin Jeffers and Steve Lloyd.

Arrangements by West-Murley Funeral Home.

Independent Herald
Founded in America's 200th year, in the spirit of '76, the Independent Herald is the award-winning voice of Scott County, Tenn. and Big South Fork Country — the heart of the Cumberlands!

