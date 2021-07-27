Obituary: April Bowling, 70

April Lee Bowling, of the West Robbins community, passed away on Monday, July 26, 2021 at the University of Tennessee Medical Center in Knoxville, Tenn. She was 70.

Life: Born May 17, 1951 in Bethel, Oh., April was the daughter of the late John and Bonnie Craycraft Luck.

Survivors: April is survived by her daughter, Stasha Lena Little and fiance Danny Bowling; by grandchildren, Briana Little and Tyler Little; by sister, Cindy Dean; and by brother, Robin Luck; along with other family members and friends.

Services: April’s wishes were cremation. A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Arrangements by Jones & Son Funeral Home.