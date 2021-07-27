Home Obituaries Obituary: Anthony Harness, 15
- Advertisement -
Obituaries
Updated:

Obituary: Anthony Harness, 15

By Independent Herald

Anthony Harness, of Helenwood, passed away on Sunday, July 25, 2021 at the University of Kentucky Medical Center in Lexington, Ky. He was 15.

Life: Anthony was born in Scott County on Oct. 22, 2005.

Preceded in death: Anthony was preceded in death by his grandparents, Garland and Dorothy Harness.

Survivors: Anthony is survived by,
• Father, Danny Harness;
• Mother, Brenda Chambers and husband James;
• Sisters, Marie Harness and partner Kassidy Sharp, Jerrica Harness and fiance Cody Lowe, Kendra Newport and Adrianna Harness;
• Grandparents, Donald and Alma Jeffers;
• And by many beloved aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, and other relatives and friends.

Services: Friends may visit with the Harness family on Friday, July 30, 2021 from 6 p.m. until time of the funeral service at 7 p.m. in the chapel of West-Murley Funeral Home with Bro. David Brewster officiating. Music will be provided by the Bull Creek Singers. Committal service will be on Saturday, July 31, 2021 at 10 a.m. in the Harness Family Cemetery in Helenwood. Pallbearers will be Roger King, Kenny Allen, Ryan Myers, Darby Myers, Joe Bell, Jake Bell, Eric Botts, Allen Botts and Dean Green.

Arrangements by West-Murley Funeral Home.

- Advertisement -
Independent Herald
Contact the Independent Herald at newsroom@ihoneida.com. Follow us on Twitter, @indherald.

Join our mailing list

We will not sell or spam your email address.

Stay Connected

10,239FansLike
1,280FollowersFollow
1,692FollowersFollow

The Latest

Region/State

Tennessee Republicans encourage Tennesseans to receive covid vaccination

Independent Herald - 0
NASHVILLE — Republican members of the Tennessee Senate on Monday released a letter touting the importance of the Covid-19 vaccines and urging all Tennesseans...
Read more
Obituaries

Obituary: April Bowling, 70

Independent Herald - 0
April Lee Bowling, of the West Robbins community, passed away on Monday, July 26, 2021 at the University of Tennessee Medical Center in Knoxville,...
Read more
Obituaries

Obituary: Anthony Harness, 15

Independent Herald - 0
Anthony Harness, of Helenwood, passed away on Sunday, July 25, 2021 at the University of Kentucky Medical Center in Lexington, Ky. He was 15. Life:...
Read more
Obituaries

Obituary: Joyce Lloyd, 74

Independent Herald - 0
Joyce Washam Lloyd, of Pioneer, passed away on Sunday, July 25, 2021 at the North Knoxville Medical Center in Powell, Tenn. She was 74. Life:...
Read more

Related Stories

Obituaries

Obituary: April Bowling, 70

Independent Herald - 0
April Lee Bowling, of the West Robbins community, passed away on Monday, July 26, 2021 at the University of Tennessee Medical Center in Knoxville,...
Read more
Obituaries

Obituary: Joyce Lloyd, 74

Independent Herald - 0
Joyce Washam Lloyd, of Pioneer, passed away on Sunday, July 25, 2021 at the North Knoxville Medical Center in Powell, Tenn. She was 74. Life:...
Read more
Obituaries

Obituary: Lucille Wright, 87

Independent Herald - 0
Ava Lucille Dishman Wright, of Robbins, passed away on Friday, July 23, 2021 at the Beech Tree Post-Acute & Rehab Center in Jellico, Tenn....
Read more
Obituaries

Obituary: Joan Sexton, 74

Independent Herald - 0
Joan Sexton, of Dalton, Ga., passed away Saturday, July 24, 2021. She was 74. Life: Born on Feb. 25, 1947, Joan was preceded in death...
Read more
Obituaries

Obituary: David Foster, 41

Independent Herald - 0
David Dewayne Foster departed this life on Wednesday, July 21, 2021 at Big South Fork Medical Center in Oneida. He was 41. Life: Born July...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Founded in America's 200th year, in the spirit of '76, the Independent Herald is the award-winning voice of Scott County, Tenn. and Big South Fork Country — the heart of the Cumberlands!

Editor Picks

Scott County’s unemployment rate jumps to 6.4%

Local News Independent Herald - 0
Scott County’s unemployment rate jumped considerably in June, to 6.4%, up 1.2 percentage points from the previous month. According to new numbers released Thursday by...
Read more

RSCC at 50: How Scott County became one of college’s first satellite campuses

Education Independent Herald - 0
“Our future has to be in education. There’s no question about it.” Those were the words of the late W.H. (Bill) Swain as part of...
Read more

Obituary: April Bowling, 70

Obituaries Independent Herald - 0
April Lee Bowling, of the West Robbins community, passed away on Monday, July 26, 2021 at the University of Tennessee Medical Center in Knoxville,...
Read more

Latest News

Tennessee Republicans encourage Tennesseans to receive covid vaccination

Region/State Independent Herald - 0
NASHVILLE — Republican members of the Tennessee Senate on Monday released a letter touting the importance of the Covid-19 vaccines and urging all Tennesseans...
Read more

Obituary: April Bowling, 70

Obituaries Independent Herald - 0
April Lee Bowling, of the West Robbins community, passed away on Monday, July 26, 2021 at the University of Tennessee Medical Center in Knoxville,...
Read more

Obituary: Anthony Harness, 15

Obituaries Independent Herald - 0
Anthony Harness, of Helenwood, passed away on Sunday, July 25, 2021 at the University of Kentucky Medical Center in Lexington, Ky. He was 15. Life:...
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Stay in the know by signing up for our newsletter.

We will never sell or spam your email address.

© Independent Herald/Liberty Press Inc. | Oneida, TN