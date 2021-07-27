Obituary: Anthony Harness, 15

Anthony Harness, of Helenwood, passed away on Sunday, July 25, 2021 at the University of Kentucky Medical Center in Lexington, Ky. He was 15.

Life: Anthony was born in Scott County on Oct. 22, 2005.

Preceded in death: Anthony was preceded in death by his grandparents, Garland and Dorothy Harness.

Survivors: Anthony is survived by,

• Father, Danny Harness;

• Mother, Brenda Chambers and husband James;

• Sisters, Marie Harness and partner Kassidy Sharp, Jerrica Harness and fiance Cody Lowe, Kendra Newport and Adrianna Harness;

• Grandparents, Donald and Alma Jeffers;

• And by many beloved aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, and other relatives and friends.

Services: Friends may visit with the Harness family on Friday, July 30, 2021 from 6 p.m. until time of the funeral service at 7 p.m. in the chapel of West-Murley Funeral Home with Bro. David Brewster officiating. Music will be provided by the Bull Creek Singers. Committal service will be on Saturday, July 31, 2021 at 10 a.m. in the Harness Family Cemetery in Helenwood. Pallbearers will be Roger King, Kenny Allen, Ryan Myers, Darby Myers, Joe Bell, Jake Bell, Eric Botts, Allen Botts and Dean Green.

Arrangements by West-Murley Funeral Home.