- Advertisement -
Home News Local News Oneida woman charged after short pursuit, accused of aiding fugitive son
NewsLocal News
Updated:

Oneida woman charged after short pursuit, accused of aiding fugitive son

By Independent Herald

An Oneida woman has been arrested following a short pursuit by police last week.

Kimberly Ann Ross, 47, of Strawberry Flats Road, was arrested by Oneida police Saturday evening, after allegedly leading officers on a short chase.

According to a warrant filed by OPD Investigator Toby Jeffers, he was on patrol in east Oneida when he attempted to stop a Chevy car that had failed to maintain its lane. 

According to Jeffers, the vehicle acted as if it was going to stop, then sped onto Strawberry Flats Road east of town in an effort to get away. After a half-mile, the car stopped abruptly and a man jumped out of the passenger seat and fled into the woods.

- Advertisement -

Jeffers took the driver of the vehicle, identified as Ross, into custody. Ross allegedly told Jeffers that the man who fled the vehicle was her son, Brandon Cody Ross. Police say the younger Ross is wanted on four active warrants for his arrest. He remained at large.

His mother, meanwhile, was charged with felony evading arrest, accessory after the fact, failure to maintain her lane, registration violation and violation of the financial responsibility law.

Other arrests made by OPD last week included:

• Nicolas C. Stansberry, 22, of Helenwood, who was charged with possession of stolen property after a motorcycle was stolen from an Oneida residence. According to a warrant filed by Jeffers, an Oneida homeowner phoned police to say that he had noticed his son’s Honda dirt bike stolen on July 23, after realizing the fence at his North Cross Street home had been torn down. Jeffers’ investigation led him to Stansberry, who had allegedly been trying to sell a bike that matched the description of the stolen bike. At Stansberry’s Paint Rock Road home, Jeffers allegedly found the stolen bike outside the home. After the homeowner successfully identified it, Stansberry was taken into custody.

• Shawna M. Newport, 41, of Oneida, was charged with possession of meth on Sunday, during a routine traffic stop. Jeffers stopped a vehicle on Pentecost Street for a light law violation. Newport was a passenger in that vehicle. A search of the vehicle allegedly revealed a sack of crystal meth in the seat where Newport was sitting. The amount of meth allegedly discovered in the vehicle was said to weigh 0.86 gram.

Independent Herald
Contact the Independent Herald at newsroom@ihoneida.com. Follow us on Twitter, @indherald.
- Advertisement -

Join our mailing list

We will not sell or spam your email address.

- Advertisement -

Stay Connected

10,239FansLike
1,280FollowersFollow
1,692FollowersFollow

The Latest

Obituaries

Obituary: Joan Sexton, 74

Independent Herald - 0
Joan Sexton, of Dalton, Ga., passed away Saturday, July 24, 2021. She was 74. Life: Born on Feb. 25, 1947, Joan was preceded in death...
Read more
Local News

Oneida woman charged after short pursuit, accused of aiding fugitive son

Independent Herald - 0
An Oneida woman has been arrested following a short pursuit by police last week. Kimberly Ann Ross, 47, of Strawberry Flats Road, was arrested by...
Read more
Local News

Morgan County man arrested after car theft

Independent Herald - 0
A Morgan County man is facing felony charges in Oneida following the brazen theft of a vehicle from an auto sales lot on Alberta...
Read more
Local News

BGC announces 7 new inductees for Hall of Fame

Independent Herald - 0
Seven new members of the Boys & Girls Club of the Cumberland Plateau Hall of Fame will be inducted when the BGC holds its...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Related Stories

Local News

Morgan County man arrested after car theft

Independent Herald - 0
A Morgan County man is facing felony charges in Oneida following the brazen theft of a vehicle from an auto sales lot on Alberta...
Read more
Local News

BGC announces 7 new inductees for Hall of Fame

Independent Herald - 0
Seven new members of the Boys & Girls Club of the Cumberland Plateau Hall of Fame will be inducted when the BGC holds its...
Read more
Local News

As another surge of covid takes hold in Tennessee, the deaths are skewing younger

Independent Herald - 0
There’s no way to sugarcoat it: Tennessee is in the early stages of yet another covid surge. Whether that surge will ultimately spread to Scott...
Read more
Local News

Yager highlights commitments to mental health, volunteer firemen and broadband expansion

Independent Herald - 0
In a visit to Scott County on Thursday, State Sen. Ken Yager, R-Kingston, applauded the state’s commitments to mental health, broadband expansion and volunteer...
Read more
Local News

Yager touts criminal justice reform that will get non-violent prisoners out of jail quicker, help prevent them from going back

Independent Herald - 0
Tennessee’s criminal justice program is getting an overhaul that’s intended to lessen the burden on the state’s prisons, and help prevent non-violent offenders from...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Founded in America's 200th year, in the spirit of '76, the Independent Herald is the award-winning voice of Scott County, Tenn. and Big South Fork Country — the heart of the Cumberlands!

Editor Picks

Hike of the Week: Frozen Head

Outdoors Ben Garrett - 0
Distance: 4.95 miles Elevation Gain: 1,230 ft. Difficulty: Moderate Trailhead: Armes Gap Features: Viewing tower, wildflowers The final week of the Twenty Week Hiking Challenge takes us to the...
Read more

Obituary: Leela Byrd Cross, 97

Obituaries Independent Herald - 0
Leela Byrd Cross, of HUntsville, passed away July 21, 2021 at the Huntsville Manor. She was 97. Life: Born July 12, 1924 in the Norma...
Read more

Yager highlights commitments to mental health, volunteer firemen and broadband expansion

Local News Independent Herald - 0
In a visit to Scott County on Thursday, State Sen. Ken Yager, R-Kingston, applauded the state’s commitments to mental health, broadband expansion and volunteer...
Read more

Latest News

Obituary: Joan Sexton, 74

Obituaries Independent Herald - 0
Joan Sexton, of Dalton, Ga., passed away Saturday, July 24, 2021. She was 74. Life: Born on Feb. 25, 1947, Joan was preceded in death...
Read more

Oneida woman charged after short pursuit, accused of aiding fugitive son

Local News Independent Herald - 0
An Oneida woman has been arrested following a short pursuit by police last week. Kimberly Ann Ross, 47, of Strawberry Flats Road, was arrested by...
Read more

Morgan County man arrested after car theft

Local News Independent Herald - 0
A Morgan County man is facing felony charges in Oneida following the brazen theft of a vehicle from an auto sales lot on Alberta...
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Stay in the know by signing up for our newsletter.

We will never sell or spam your email address.

© Independent Herald/Liberty Press Inc. | Oneida, TN