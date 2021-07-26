Oneida woman charged after short pursuit, accused of aiding fugitive son

An Oneida woman has been arrested following a short pursuit by police last week.

Kimberly Ann Ross, 47, of Strawberry Flats Road, was arrested by Oneida police Saturday evening, after allegedly leading officers on a short chase.

According to a warrant filed by OPD Investigator Toby Jeffers, he was on patrol in east Oneida when he attempted to stop a Chevy car that had failed to maintain its lane.

According to Jeffers, the vehicle acted as if it was going to stop, then sped onto Strawberry Flats Road east of town in an effort to get away. After a half-mile, the car stopped abruptly and a man jumped out of the passenger seat and fled into the woods.

Jeffers took the driver of the vehicle, identified as Ross, into custody. Ross allegedly told Jeffers that the man who fled the vehicle was her son, Brandon Cody Ross. Police say the younger Ross is wanted on four active warrants for his arrest. He remained at large.

His mother, meanwhile, was charged with felony evading arrest, accessory after the fact, failure to maintain her lane, registration violation and violation of the financial responsibility law.

Other arrests made by OPD last week included:

• Nicolas C. Stansberry, 22, of Helenwood, who was charged with possession of stolen property after a motorcycle was stolen from an Oneida residence. According to a warrant filed by Jeffers, an Oneida homeowner phoned police to say that he had noticed his son’s Honda dirt bike stolen on July 23, after realizing the fence at his North Cross Street home had been torn down. Jeffers’ investigation led him to Stansberry, who had allegedly been trying to sell a bike that matched the description of the stolen bike. At Stansberry’s Paint Rock Road home, Jeffers allegedly found the stolen bike outside the home. After the homeowner successfully identified it, Stansberry was taken into custody.

• Shawna M. Newport, 41, of Oneida, was charged with possession of meth on Sunday, during a routine traffic stop. Jeffers stopped a vehicle on Pentecost Street for a light law violation. Newport was a passenger in that vehicle. A search of the vehicle allegedly revealed a sack of crystal meth in the seat where Newport was sitting. The amount of meth allegedly discovered in the vehicle was said to weigh 0.86 gram.