Obituary: Joan Sexton, 74

Joan Sexton, of Dalton, Ga., passed away Saturday, July 24, 2021. She was 74.

Life: Born on Feb. 25, 1947, Joan was preceded in death by six brothers and five sisters.

Survivors: Joan is survived by,

• Her husband, Randy Sexton;

• Sons, David Sexton of Cleveland, Tenn., and Russell Sexton of Cleveland, Tenn.;

• Daughters, Loretta Honeycutt and husband Terry of Tilton, Ga., and Pamela Crawford and husband Rob of Charleston, S.C.;

• Brother, Dink Clark of Jamestown, Tenn.;

• Grandchildren, Natasha Ray, Katlin Sexton, Amanda Sexton, Crystal Morgan and Brittany Sexton;

• Great-grandchildren, Nikki Ray, Haley Ray, Alimay Ray, Serenity Sexton and Harmony Arp;

• And several nieces and nephews.

Services: A service to celebrate the life of Joan Sexton will be held on Wednesday, July 28, 2021 at the Mount Carmel Baptist Church, beginning at 2 p.m. Bro. Jerry Davis will officiate the service. The family will receive friends on Tuesday evening from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Dalton Funeral Home in Dalton, Ga. She will lay in state from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. at Mount Carmel Church prior to the service on Wednesday.

Arrangements by Dalton Funeral Home.