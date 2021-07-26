Home Obituaries Obituary: Joan Sexton, 74
- Advertisement -
Obituaries
Updated:

Obituary: Joan Sexton, 74

By Independent Herald

Joan Sexton, of Dalton, Ga., passed away Saturday, July 24, 2021. She was 74.

Life: Born on Feb. 25, 1947, Joan was preceded in death by six brothers and five sisters.

Survivors: Joan is survived by,
• Her husband, Randy Sexton;
• Sons, David Sexton of Cleveland, Tenn., and Russell Sexton of Cleveland, Tenn.;
• Daughters, Loretta Honeycutt and husband Terry of Tilton, Ga., and Pamela Crawford and husband Rob of Charleston, S.C.;
• Brother, Dink Clark of Jamestown, Tenn.;
• Grandchildren, Natasha Ray, Katlin Sexton, Amanda Sexton, Crystal Morgan and Brittany Sexton;
• Great-grandchildren, Nikki Ray, Haley Ray, Alimay Ray, Serenity Sexton and Harmony Arp;
• And several nieces and nephews.

Services: A service to celebrate the life of Joan Sexton will be held on Wednesday, July 28, 2021 at the Mount Carmel Baptist Church, beginning at 2 p.m. Bro. Jerry Davis will officiate the service. The family will receive friends on Tuesday evening from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Dalton Funeral Home in Dalton, Ga. She will lay in state from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. at Mount Carmel Church prior to the service on Wednesday.

Arrangements by Dalton Funeral Home.

- Advertisement -
Independent Herald
Contact the Independent Herald at newsroom@ihoneida.com. Follow us on Twitter, @indherald.

Join our mailing list

We will not sell or spam your email address.

Stay Connected

10,239FansLike
1,280FollowersFollow
1,692FollowersFollow

The Latest

Obituaries

Obituary: Joan Sexton, 74

Independent Herald - 0
Joan Sexton, of Dalton, Ga., passed away Saturday, July 24, 2021. She was 74. Life: Born on Feb. 25, 1947, Joan was preceded in death...
Read more
Local News

Oneida woman charged after short pursuit, accused of aiding fugitive son

Independent Herald - 0
An Oneida woman has been arrested following a short pursuit by police last week. Kimberly Ann Ross, 47, of Strawberry Flats Road, was arrested by...
Read more
Local News

Morgan County man arrested after car theft

Independent Herald - 0
A Morgan County man is facing felony charges in Oneida following the brazen theft of a vehicle from an auto sales lot on Alberta...
Read more
Local News

BGC announces 7 new inductees for Hall of Fame

Independent Herald - 0
Seven new members of the Boys & Girls Club of the Cumberland Plateau Hall of Fame will be inducted when the BGC holds its...
Read more

Related Stories

Obituaries

Obituary: David Foster, 41

Independent Herald - 0
David Dewayne Foster departed this life on Wednesday, July 21, 2021 at Big South Fork Medical Center in Oneida. He was 41. Life: Born July...
Read more
Obituaries

Obituary: Dorothy Hall-Norris, 86

Independent Herald - 0
Straight Fork Dorothy Valentine Hall Norris, of the Straight Fork community, departed this life on Friday, July 23, 2021 at her home in Huntsville. She...
Read more
Obituaries

Obituary: Martha Pennington, 80

Independent Herald - 0
Martha Nell Pennington passed away on Tuesday, July 20, 2021 at Lake Cumberland Hospice. She was 80. Life: Born June 8, 1941 in Helenwood, Martha...
Read more
Obituaries

Obituary: Leela Byrd Cross, 97

Independent Herald - 0
Leela Byrd Cross, of HUntsville, passed away July 21, 2021 at the Huntsville Manor. She was 97. Life: Born July 12, 1924 in the Norma...
Read more
Obituaries

Obituary: Gary Dourm, 68

Independent Herald - 0
Gary Lowell Dourm departed this life on Sunday, July 18, 2021 at the Big South Fork Medical Center in Oneida. He was 68. Life: Born...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Founded in America's 200th year, in the spirit of '76, the Independent Herald is the award-winning voice of Scott County, Tenn. and Big South Fork Country — the heart of the Cumberlands!

Editor Picks

Scott County law enforcement sees surge of meth, heroin cases

Local News Independent Herald - 0
HUNTSVILLE — When Scott County Sheriff’s Office drug agents went to arrest a woman on an outstanding warrant this week, they wound up interrupting...
Read more

UCB president Johnson retiring; Oneida’s Laxton named successor

Local News Independent Herald - 0
United Cumberland Bank President Jim Johnson and his wife, UCB Chief Financial Officer Vickie Johnson, are retiring. UCB board chairman David Winchester made that announcement...
Read more

Hike of the Week: Obed Wild & Scenic River

Outdoors Independent Herald - 0
Distance: 4.2 miles Elevation Gain: 810 ft. Difficulty: Moderate Trailhead: Lilly Bluff Features: Overlooks The Twenty Week Hiking Challenge continues its tour through some of our region’s beautiful public...
Read more

Latest News

Obituary: Joan Sexton, 74

Obituaries Independent Herald - 0
Joan Sexton, of Dalton, Ga., passed away Saturday, July 24, 2021. She was 74. Life: Born on Feb. 25, 1947, Joan was preceded in death...
Read more

Oneida woman charged after short pursuit, accused of aiding fugitive son

Local News Independent Herald - 0
An Oneida woman has been arrested following a short pursuit by police last week. Kimberly Ann Ross, 47, of Strawberry Flats Road, was arrested by...
Read more

Morgan County man arrested after car theft

Local News Independent Herald - 0
A Morgan County man is facing felony charges in Oneida following the brazen theft of a vehicle from an auto sales lot on Alberta...
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Stay in the know by signing up for our newsletter.

We will never sell or spam your email address.

© Independent Herald/Liberty Press Inc. | Oneida, TN